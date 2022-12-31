We halved our living costs by swapping our tiny Auckland flat for a house bus the exact same size

Afrille Opeda and Steve Frenyho, who are in their 30s, find house bus life keeps them cash flow-positive.

Steve Frenyho and his partner Afrille Opeda​ were squashed into a tiny studio apartment in Remuera, Auckland, paying $420 a week in rent, plus power and water, when they realised there had to be a better way to get ahead.

Frenyho, who is operations manager for a scaffolding company, was inspired by his boss – who lives with his wife and two children in an 11m-long “bendy bus”.

His own solution was a 9m bus. With its 2.2m width, it is “exactly the same size” as the apartment, he says.

For the past 18 months, he and Opeda, a nurse, have been parked up on a property in Swanson, West Auckland, where they are also able to keep their two dogs.

They pay $220 a week for the land lease, plus their own power, which comes to about $20 to $30 a week.

The beauty of the arrangement for the couple in their 30s is the reduction in living costs – Frenyho estimates they’re about half – but it’s also a lifestyle that suits them right now.

“We’ve got great neighbours. [One] in a tiny home on the property too: He’s been there nearly a year.”

Frenyho says he also likes the land-owners, Michelle and Sean Xie. “We all enjoy nature; the peace and quiet,” Frenyho says.

“Sean is a very nice person, a family man. He potters in the garden and doing maintenance on his 4-hectare block. He’s really sympathetic with my dogs.”

Frenyho says he also appreciated that the Xies allowed him to have farm animals last year.

He and six workmates bought 14 lambs, he raised them on the property, and they had them slaughtered before Christmas.

Supplied Frenyho appreciated that the landowners allowed him to build the covered area, and a shed next to the bus.

He says Sean Xie was also open to him building a “massive shed” on the property, where Opeda runs her side hustle business from, importing and selling fashion items.

They had looked at other sites before finding the 4ha Swanson site on Landshare.

“We looked at a caravan park, and one other one that didn’t allow dogs. This was the ideal spot. It’s 10 minutes from work. It’s the place and the people.”

Living rurally suits him perfectly.

Supplied Leasing the land has allowed the Swanson property owners to manage their mortgage payments, now that interest rates have more than doubled.

“I’m 20 minutes from the city, 10 minutes to the motorway, and my views are of forest, huge trees to my left, paddock to the front and to the right native bush. There are parrots and wood pigeons, and wild chickens running around.”

Financially, it’s working for the couple, who are able to save money for their future wedding, and for upcoming travel plans to Opeda’s home country, the Philippines, in April 2023.

All up, the bus and fit-out has cost $25,000 – a sum kept reasonably low by Frenyho doing most of the work himself.

The couple had to borrow $12,500 and they used after-pay for the fit-out costs. The loans will be completely repaid by mid-2023, Frenyho expects.

He doesn’t see the house bus as a long-term housing solution, but as a step towards his eventual dream of building his own place on land on the South Island’s West Coast.

He’s been following the Westport property market for “a couple of years”.

He has given up on Auckland as a place where it’s possible to get on the property ladder.

“We have to be in Auckland now to make money, as that’s where the big money is, but unfortunately it’s easy to spend as much as you make.”