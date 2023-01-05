Plummeting Hutt Valley house prices bad news for sellers

This property in Wainuiomata could be yours for $505,000. This time last year, it had an estimated value of $800,000.

House prices in the Hutt Valley are plummeting and for some sellers that means taking a big loss.

CoreLogic’s House Price Index (HPI) for December shows property values fell by 5% nationally over the calendar year.

The Wellington region, however, experienced a much bigger fall with Wellington City down 15.6%, Upper Hutt down 20.2%, Lower Hutt down 18.9%, and Porirua down 16.4%.

Nick Goodall, CoreLogic head of research,​ said the figures represented a “significant turnaround” after the market grew by 27.6% in 2021.

READ MORE:

* Wellington's red-hot house prices are finally cooling ... why, then, is no-one buying?

* More sellers gain confidence to provide for housing demand

* 'Perfect storm' for home buyers as Nelson stock hits new lows

* Marlborough records NZ's biggest jump in asking prices in June



It was also the largest annual decline since a 6.4% fall in June 2009, when real estate was hit hard by the Global Financial Crisis.

A quick search of houses for sale in the Hutt Valley shows just how tough it is for sellers.

Professionals Reducing the price is one way to attract buyer interest.

In Timberlea, Upper Hutt, a property with the reduced to sell banner across it is listed at enquiries over $550,000.

First listed on August 1, Homes.co.nz estimated its value at $815,000 in December 2021. Its current value is $565,000.

With three double bedrooms, a heat pump, gas heater and an HRV system, it looks like a good purchase for a first home buyer.

supplied House prices in the Hutt Valley have fallen significantly over the last 12 months.

Agent Ollie Flemmer​ said “price drops” in the Upper Hutt market are now common, and it is a tough time to sell a house.

Buyers are reluctant to commit because they are aware that the market is falling and are waiting until it hits rock bottom. Agreeing on an asking price can be difficult, but setting the right price is the key to selling, he said.

“As long as the vendor is realistic, houses will still sell.”

He believes the current slow down is the market correcting itself.

For sellers who have seen the value of their house fall by hundreds of thousands of dollars, reducing their asking price is hard to stomach.

Last year the Timberlea property would “easily” have sold in the $700,000s, Flemmer said.

STUFF CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall describes some of the things that could make the property market downturn worse. (Video first published on November 1, 2022)

On the hills of a suburb of Lower Hutt, a house first listed on October 11 is for sale at enquiries over $780,000.

The 209 sqm house sits on a huge section and has four bedrooms. It last sold in April 2017 for $670,000 and has a current Homes.co.nz valuation in excess of $1 million. In December 2021, its estimated value was $1.36m.

Less dramatic is a house in Wainuiomata that has been reduced to sell at $505,000 with the heading: “NO PLAN B! MUST SELL.”

First listed in October, it features three bedrooms on a large section and looks to be a tidy family home. Homes.co.nz values it at $575,000. This time last year, it had an estimated value of $800,000.

Agent Tepora Stowers​ said the market in Wainuiomata was active prior to Christmas, but she said for sellers it is a challenging time.

“It is tough, but the key is that sellers have to be realistic in terms of price.”

With 450 houses on the market in Lower Hutt, she said buyers are in a strong position.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff This Upper Hutt home looks to be a bargain at enquiries over $550,000.

Upper Hutt-based sales manager Leanne Senior​ has been selling houses for 35 years and agrees it is more important than ever for vendors to be realistic about pricing.

Agents had to sit down with sellers to get them to understand that prices had fallen significantly, and their house is now worth a lot less than it was 12 months ago.

A lot of buyers are finding it increasingly challenging to get money from banks and in some cases the amount they can get has reduced by $200,000 or more, Senior said.

Prices in 2020 and 2021 were unrealistic and the decrease over the last 12 months was the market, settling at a more realistic level, she said.

”I would present offers and I would be gobsmacked by the prices people were prepared to pay.”

Supplied Katrina Shanks advises people suffering financial stress due to falling house prices and rising interest rates to get professional advice.

Chief executive of Financial Advice New Zealand Katrina Shanks said many house owners are in a challenging position with falling equity and the prospect of a large increase in mortgage repayments.

Her advice is “don’t put your head in the sand” and hope problems go away.

Most banks do not want to chuck people out of their house and would work with customers to find a solution. Get professional advice on how to reduce debt and cut expenditure on things like holidays and clothes, Shanks said.

Homeowners needed to remember houses were a long-term investment, and if they could afford to stay in their home, the value would increase over time.