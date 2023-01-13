Architecturally designed affordable housing to replace empty lot

Nine architecturally-designed homes are planned for a vacant site in Napier once occupied by four rundown state houses.

Ngāti Kahungunu company K3 Property has applied to Napier District Council to build nine residential homes on Bledisloe Rd, near the Maraenui shopping centre.

The land is owned by Kāinga Ora. Four single-storey state houses occupied the site until they were removed in 2015.

The proposed development has been designed with the dwellings arranged as four two-level, two-bedroom walk-ups (eight dwellings) and a single standalone four-bedroom dwelling.

READ MORE:

* Thirteen two-storey units planned for corner site at Richmond

* Six historic Napier cottages to make way for townhouses

* Four blocks of six two-storey townhouses proposed for Richmond site



K3 said it would develop the homes which would “contribute toward much-needed affordable and public housing solutions for Napier City”.

GOOGLE The Bledisloe Rd site as it appears now. State houses that occupied the site were removed in 2015.

“The targeted cohort is a mixed demographic, including small families”, the application says.

The proposal includes extensive plantings of flaxes, grasses, fruit trees, larger specimen trees, large shrubs and Rongoa/traditional Māori medicinal plantings, a communal area with outdoor seating and BBQ facilities.

SUPPLIED The proposed development has been architecturally designed with the dwellings arranged as four two-level, two-bedroom walk-ups (eight dwellings) and a single standalone four-bedroom dwelling.

The application acknowledged the proposal didn’t comply with various sections of Napier’s District Plan, including height, open space and extent of required earthworks, but said these were an “un-avoidable consequence of achieving medium to higher density residential development in a multi-level format” in accordance with the National Policy Statement on Urban Development.

“The development has been subject to scrutiny by Kainga Ora’s technical Advisory Group (TAG) and in November 2022, the TAG complimented the team for producing what is considered to be an exemplar proposal for a significant, highly visible, and character-defining site,” the application stated.

NZ PARLIAMENT Social Development Mnister Carmel Sepuloni answered questions on Kāinga Ora's debt blowout, on behalf of Housing Minister Megan Woods, on Thursday, August 11, 2022.

It said the positive effects of the proposal outweighed any adverse effects and said public notification was not necessary.

A council spokeswoman said the proposal was currently under assessment.