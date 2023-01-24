Queenstown businesswoman living out of car, on couches and in tents as she can't get a home

Queenstown woman Danna Burton has been living out of her car and sleeping on couches, at hostels and in a tent.

A Queenstown businesswoman has spent 18 months living out of her car, sleeping on couches, in a backpacker’s hostel and in a tent because she cannot find a suitable rental.

Danna Burton, who has lived on and off in Queenstown since 1998, said it had been a nightmare trying to find accommodation.

“Because I’m 58 now people don’t want me as a flatmate. They left home to get away from their parents.”

Burton, who owns a house in Invercargill and has lived in different parts of New Zealand, said she returned to Queenstown and bought a crepe-making business in 2021 as she expected tourism to bounce back once international borders opened.

She never expected the housing situation to be so bad, with hundreds applying for each available rental.

“It’s not just about lack of housing but exorbitant rents.”

The median rent for a three-bedroom home in Queenstown ranges from $680 to $850 per week. One-bedroom apartments were advertised for about $650, she said.

Burton had been able to find commercial kitchens for her business but had given up on looking at flats to live in.

STUFF The Queenstown Lakes area has a challenging housing market. (first published September, 2019)

This week she was staying at a local backpacker’s hostel for about $300 a week and had planned to move to a tent but learnt on Monday about a space she could move into.

Being homeless was mentally draining, expensive and led to sleep deprivation, she said.

“I’ve been through a lot of shit in my life, so I’m comfortable with chaos, but I don’t know how others are coping.

“Some of these kids are working 60 to 80 hours a week. They want to live the Queenstown experience and they love the buzz, but they are leaving town broken.”

Olivia Caldwell/Stuff Queenstown visitors aren't letting up but the worker shortage means bars and eateries can't stay open seven days a week.

She put a post on Facebook last week about the housing crisis and had hundreds of responses from desperate people struggling to find accommodation. Many were considering leaving town.

“There’s decent people here trying to forge a life, trying to contribute to the Queenstown experience and New Zealand experience, and they haven’t got a shit show.”

One respondent said he bounced from hostel to hostel before sleeping under a tree in a park. He moved into his storage unit when it rained, but was kicked out.

“He can’t leave town because his work visa bonds him to Queenstown,” Burton said.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff A popular piano busker entertains crowds on the Queenstown waterfront on a summer evening.

One landlord said she had 120 people apply for a unit that was available for only two months.

Burton is now fronting efforts to make changes and resolve the housing crisis, including contacting government ministers and organising a local rally.

With so many people homeless and employers desperate for staff, she wanted to know why Queenstown did not have emergency housing provisions like other parts of the country.

“People who can’t get bailed to an address get emergency housing yet people coming here to work and support the local economy are sleeping in cars.”

SUPPLIED The New Zealand government earns billions of dollars in GDP from overseas visitors.

The Government was benefiting from the GDP generated by workers in Queenstown and should be funding accommodation for them, she said.

It was not the responsibility of local businesses, she believed.

Resident Vaughan McWhirter has been working in Queenstown’s tourism industry for over four years and had shifted every year.

He was currently looking for a new flat as his flatmates were due to have a baby.

Last week he viewed a two-bedroom place in Arrowtown that was “an absolute classic shit box – a cold and old 1960s or 70s house”.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff About 40 Queenstown tenants are looking for new homes in a tight market after the owner of nine apartments moved them to Airbnb.

More than 20 people looked at the house during that one viewing, including a single mum and children.

A house he looked at in Shotover Country attracted more than 40 people at each viewing.

One four to five-bedroom property he looked at a Dalefield was available for $1500 a week.

“There’s a very high risk that I will have to leave Queenstown because of the housing situation.”

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Queenstown Lakes District mayor Glyn Lewers says there is no “quick fix” to Queenstown’s housing issues.

Queenstown Lakes District mayor Glyn Lewers said health board representatives had approached him with concerns as even doctors were struggling to get homes.

There had been a housing shortage in Queenstown for many years but the addition of peer to peer accommodation such as Airbnb had made it worse, he said.

Healthier Homes legislation had also made it more profitable to get into short-term rentals instead of long term, he said.

The council was awaiting an Environment Court decision on whether it could introduce further restrictions on short-term housing.

“While those issues are bubbling away we’re trying to work as a council on a housing strategy. It’s not a quick fix.”