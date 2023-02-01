Attempt to restrict Airbnb in Queenstown Lakes fails in Environment Court

A council attempt to place new restrictions on Airbnb-style short term accommodation providers has failed.

Following mediation between the Queenstown Lakes District Council and Airbnb, the Environment Court turned down the council’s 2017 plan to introduce a 28-day-a-year cap in outer residential areas, and 90 days in the centre of town.

Those who went over the limit would need to get resource consent.

At the time Airbnb likened the rules to those of a “nanny state”. Its regional manager of public policy for Australasia, Brent Thomas, flew to Queenstown to voice the opposition.

In 2018, commissioners considered the issue and turned down the 28-day rule, finding that the council had not proven that visitor accommodation in residential areas was negatively affecting the cost or supply of rental housing. They concluded the issue had a “marginal influence on the district's overall problem of long-term rental housing availability and affordability”.

The matter was appealed to the Environment Court. Following the mediation, the court ruled the number of permitted days for residential visitor accommodation would range from 42 nights in the Jacks Point Zone (due to the area’s constitution), up to 90 nights in many residential areas and higher in other zones, including the centre of town. Resource consent would be required above those limits.

New standards will apply, such as all activity being registered with the council, and the provision of letting records and any complaints received each year.

Olivia Caldwell/Stuff Visitors keep arriving in Queenstown and Wānaka, but the worker shortage means bars and eateries can't open seven days a week.

Queenstown and Wānaka are in the midst of a massive labour shortage, fuelled by a shortage of affordable rental accommodation. Now that international borders have opened many landlords are removing rental properties from the market and advertising them as visitor accommodation.

Many people believe this is exacerbating the problem and are calling on the council to place restrictions on short term accommodation.

Queenstown woman Danna Burton, who spent six months without a home, is coordinating a rally to highlight the housing crisis in the town.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Queenstown Lakes District Mayor Glyn Lewers said the Environment Court decision was disappointing.

Mayor Glyn Lewers said the Environment Court decision was disappointing, but accepted that under the Resource Management Act there was not enough evidence to correlate housing issues with the supply of visitor accommodation.

Council planning and development general manager Tony Avery said the district had well-documented issues with the supply and affordability of housing which continued to create barriers for people wanting to move to the district.

They were people that businesses and the community desperately needed, he said.

Lewers said the council would continue to lobby the Minister of Housing to address the issues.

none/Stuff Homes at Lakes Hayes Estate built by the Queenstown Lakes Community Housing Trust.

Lewers said more could be achieved on housing issues nationally.

“Some of the current drivers affecting the market are the resurgence of tourism, changes to tenancy legislation which make renting out your holiday home for limited periods a more difficult proposition, and the new healthy home standards which apply to long-term rentals but not short-term accommodation.”

Councils around New Zealand are attempting to find ways to introduce restrictions on short-term accommodation providers. In Christchurch, Airbnb is battling Christchurch City Council plans to require all providers to obtain resource consent.