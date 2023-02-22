A spur to 1500 new homes for Upper Hutt

Silver Stream Railway driver Bill McLean at an open day in 2013 to mark 150 years of public rail in New Zealand. The railway opposes a road being built on a nearby spur, arguing it should be treated as a reserve.

A road that could see 1500 new homes on land once partly owned by a famous sailor is at the centre of a proposed plan change in Upper Hutt.

The Guildford Timber Company wants to develop land, some of which was once owned by round the world sailor Sir Francis Chichester, behind Silverstream.

Plan Change 49 proposes to rezone the land and includes a variation that would allow a transport corridor on land known as Silverstream Spur, which would open up the land Guildford wanted to develop for housing.

The council and Guildford​ signed a memorandum of understanding in 2016 aimed at opening up the land for development. It involved a land swap that would have unlocked the land on which Guilford hoped to build up to 1500 homes.

The land swap was opposed by Forest and Bird, and the Silver Stream Railway​, which runs heritage train rides on land beneath the spur.

A group was formed to oppose the deal and a petition received 2507 signatures.

In 2021, the council said the city needed 5600 new dwellings by 2047 and the land above Silverstream was needed if the city was to continue to grow. Only 3600 could be accommodated under existing plans.

Rob Kitchin/Stuff The 2006 open day at the Silver Stream Railway yard.

By September 2021 the council had changed tack. Instead of a land swap, the council and Guildford made a joint bid to Kāinga Ora’s Infrastructure Acceleration Fund which allocates funding to infrastructure projects for housing developments.

Guildford Timber Company chairman Mark Ratcliffe​​ said at the time that the proposed road was the option that best suited the needs of the council and the company.

Last March, Ratcliffe​ said a road was vital if the development was to go ahead.

“We need [the spur road] to unlock the rest of the land.”

Stuff Silverstream Spur, seen from County Lane looking across Fergusson Dr. (File Pic)

Mayor Wayne Guppy said the development had a long and complex history. Guildford had been trying for many years to find a way to build housing and access had always been a major problem.

Director of planning and regulatory services Helen Hamilton​ said the application for infrastructure funding had been declined. The council was now looking to rezone the land and allow a transport corridor.

Any proposal for a transport corridor would still require resource consent, she said.

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF Upper Hutt Mayor Wayne Guppy's talks about his focus for his first 100 days as mayor in the new term.

Railway acting general manager Jason Durry​ said the railway had operated on its current site for many years and he believed it had always been the intention of the council to treat the spur as a reserve.

A road would threaten the ecology of the spur and he was also concerned about the impact of storm water runoff on the railway.

In trying to create a roading corridor, he said the council was ignoring extensive documentation which showed the council viewed the spur as a reserve.

Stuff Silver Stream Railway locomotive on Children's Day, March 2014.

“It has become increasingly obvious during the research ... on the history of the spur and in particular UHCCs ownership tenure, that the spur was always destined to be designated a reserve area, although for reasons we have yet been unable to establish, that has not happened to date.”

Forest and Bird argue the spur forms part of the narrowest section of the Hutt Valley which Forest & Bird believe has the potential to create a wildlife corridor, linking bush on each side of Te Awa Kairangi/Hutt River.

Guildford was approached for comment.

Submissions on the plan change close on Wednesday, February 22.