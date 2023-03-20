Thrift club: I'm building a house with secondhand materials

Thrift club: In tight times, this architect is saving where she can.

With food prices climbing and a recession looming, New Zealanders are looking for ways to stretch their budgets further. Welcome to Thrift Club – where each week we highlight the frugal behaviour of one Kiwi, and provide tips to incorporate those habits yourself.

Name: Penne Durdle

Location: Lower Hutt

Thrifty habit: Buying building materials secondhand

As an architect, Penne Durdle knows full well how expensive building materials can be, so she has found a way to economise, and she’s leading by example.

Durdle, 50, is planning her own build on 1400m² of land she’s subdivided in Lower Hutt.

READ MORE:

* Fed up with flatting, this nurse built her own tiny home by watching YouTube

* An architect's own home which goes against the grain

* Crafting a DIY cabin from building site waste



She initially planned to sell her current home, and use that money to cover her building costs.

But changes to the market conspired against her: While she initially expected to be able to sell her house for $1.2million, and build a 200m², three-bedroom home for $800,000, a dropping housing market and rising building costs mean the numbers no longer work out.

Stuff/Stuff Architect Penne Durdle says, with rising building costs, it makes sense to buy near-new building materials. Stuff generic

“Before it was going to be easy,” she says. “The cost of building was lower, and I could sell my house for more ... Now it’s looking like a million to build, and that my house is worth $800,000.”

Not deterred, she is now stocking up on secondhand materials. Examples of things she has picked up on Marketplace, on giveaway pages on social media, at low cost on Trade Me, and from friends, include a brand-new toilet, kitchen cabinetry, fence palings, pavers, light fittings, wash basins, and doors.

Do you have a thrifty habit to share? Email lifeandstyle@stuff.co.nz

“I’m into recycling anyway. But now I have a room full of boxes,” she says. “Lots of people just buy stuff and never use it. We have such a buying culture.”

The light fitting she picked up for a quarter of its retail price is a good example.

“It had been in for a couple of months, and they decided they didn’t like it. The husband was just going to biff it, and she said we may as well sell it.

“It’s been in a spec house, and they’ve sold it for a quarter of what they paid.”

Supplied Penne Durdle subdivided her section in Lower Hutt three ways.

The money saved

Durdle is hoping to save between $50,000 and $100,000 through her efforts. She says “that depends” - on what she finds, and on how soon the build gets started.

She says, traditionally, building costs were about 50% labour and 50% materials, although that may have changed in recent times. She knows she can cut the materials cost substantially.

Durdle says she gets a lot of satisfaction from acquiring materials cheaply. “It’s just knowing you can still buy that in the shop for $200, and I just paid $50 for it.”

The other benefit is it stops things going to landfill. As Durdle says, a significant percentage of landfill is building materials, “so if we can reduce that we’re doing a good thing”.

“One of my biggest philosophies is we’re such a disposable society. One man’s trash is another man’s treasure. Just because you don’t want something doesn’t mean someone else doesn’t have a use for it.”

Supplied Durdle says she helps her clients economise wherever possible too.

Tips for others