Housing plan for former prison site ‘not an exclusive enclave’

The prison site on top of Mt Crawford could be developed for 700 homes.

Housing planned for Wellington’s former Mt Crawford prison site will be sensitive to the environment, “not be an exclusive enclave”, an iwi leader says.

Kara Puketapu-Dentice, chairperson of the Port Nicholson Block Settlement Trust (which manages Taranaki Whānui’s treaty settlement), confirmed the plans involve building around 650 to 700 homes with a cable car connection to Shelly Bay.

“The development will provide housing for a diverse community,” he said.

The proposal, which is awaiting a fast-tracked resource consent, would result in land being transferred to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development for a papakāinga (ancestral land) housing development in collaboration with Taranaki Whānui.

“We want the development to reflect the texture and nature of society, within Wellington, within New Zealand, and within Taranaki Whānui.”

The plans have faced some community opposition, with a public meeting of people demanding input hosted at the Ākau Tangi sports centre on Thursday evening.

Former mayor Andy Foster, a long-time opponent of the nearby Shelly Bay development, told the crowd the community should have a say before development of the “really, really precious place”.

Taranaki Whānui hopes to get the resource consent approved by the Minister for the Environment in June or July. Because it is going through the fast-tracked process, no public consultation is required.

Kara Puketapu-Dentice says the proposed housing development would be sensitive to the environment.

Puketapu-Dentice said the development would be “sensitive to the environment”. A number of the buildings, of around six and seven storeys, would be “inset” into the gullies of the peninsula to minimise the visual impact on Mātaimoana (Mt Crawford).

“Our design philosophy is having as little of an impact on the environment as possible.

“We want to protect streams, waterways, the natural flora and fauna of Mātaimoana.”

The development was based on the aspirations of Taranki Whānui members and the priority for the land would be getting iwi members into affordable housing.

Mau Whenua's occupation of Wellington's Shelly Bay, started in November 2020, ended with a solemn ceremony in early May 2022.

The prison site is around 13 hectares, but the planned housing will only take up around eight and a half.

A separate site of 72 hectares, at the northern edge of the peninsula, will be turned into a “national eco-sanctuary”, which acknowledges the history of the site and its meaning to Taranaki Whānui, other iwi, and New Zealanders.

The eco-sanctuary would “celebrate the heritage and ecological significance of the site in perpetuity”, Puketapu-Dentice said.

Taranaki Whānui were given the right of first refusal over the Department of Corrections land as part of their treaty settlement package, where if it was no longer needed they would be given the option to buy.

The iwi have been trying to secure the land for five years, since the former prison site became surplus to Corrections’ needs.

Other examples of papakāinga housing – built on the ancestral land of iwi – include Te Puna Wai in Wainuiomata and Waingākau in Flaxmere. Generally, the houses are leased to members on a rent-to-own or shared ownership model.

The Mātaimoana housing would likely be rented on long-term leases, Puketapu-Dentice said, where the iwi would lease the houses to its members on a stable basis but retain ownership.