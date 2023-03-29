Inside early housing plans for Wellington's disused Mt Crawford prison site

Port Nicholson Block Settlement Trust chair Kara Puketapu-Dentice and Mau Whenua spokeswoman Shamia Makarini say their two groups will work together to find a resolution over the controversial Shelly Bay development.

The draft plans for a papakāinga housing development on Wellington’s Miramar Peninsula show a range of mixed high and low rise buildings, green spaces, and a cable car connection with Shelly Bay.

Kara Puketapu-Dentice, chairperson of the Port Nicholson Block Settlement Trust, which manages Taranaki Whānui’s Treaty settlement, provided a copy of the early plans for the Matai Moana development on the former Mt Crawford prison site.

The development plans aim to “future-proof” Taranaki Whānui by providing up to 700 homes for iwi members on ancestral land.

Although the plans show analysis of how the development could work with the land and minimise impact on views of the peninsula, there are concerns from some within the iwi and within the Miramar community that high-density housing is not appropriate on the site.

READ MORE:

* Housing plan for former prison site ‘not an exclusive enclave’

* Shovel finally hits dirt at controversial Shelly Bay development

* Mana whenua occupiers denounce proposed $350m housing plan



The plans “try to strike a balance between built form and natural lands form”, Puketapu-Dentice said. The designs were likely to change as the development goes through the resource consent process.

The designs for the Matai Moana development show a mix of standalone houses, townhouses, and low- and high-rise apartments of up to seven storeys on the former Mt Crawford prison site. The tallest buildings are set into gullies in the land.

Supplied Taranaki Whānui's early plans for a papakainga housing development on the former Mt Crawford prison land in Wellington, called Matai Moana, are outlined in these designs.

The plans include a new local centre providing convenience shops, shared workspace, a creche and community facilities.

A cable car connection to the site would transport people down to the Taikuru Shelly Bay development, reducing the need for car trips.

A ferry from Shelly Bay to Wellington’s central city is considered “integral” to the proposal, the plans say.

The iwi was applying to use the fast-track resource consent process and speed up the plans because the development had been five years in the making and the board wanted to “drive forward” the aspirations of its members, Puketapu-Dentice said.

Supplied Taranaki Whānui applied to the Minister for the Environment for a referral to the fast-tracked consenting process.

“Our members are in dire housing need. We need to utilise the means available to us.”

The Matai Moana development was physically separate from Shelly Bay, but also “intimately interconnected”, Puketapu-Dentice said. “They’re both Motukairangi, both the same peninsula.”

The plans have faced criticism, similarly to the nearby Shelly Bay development.

Ihaia Puketapu from Ngā Uri o Taranaki Whānui​, which translates to descendants of Taranaki Whānui, said the settlement trust was “bastardising” the term papakāinga.

Supplied The view of Matai Moana and Shelly Bay developments from Centennial Lookout.

“Their one is commercial, ours is cultural ... the plans don’t have a marae and that should be the heart of a papakāinga development.”

He wanted a papakāinga on the site but thought it should be traditional, with fewer houses.

“We’re opposed to it because in the first instance, Matai Moana is one of our maunga, one of our tipuna.”

Puketapu-Dentice said the development may not be a traditional papakāinga, but it would reflect the concept and provide “future homes on the whenua”.

He was open to considering a marae on the site later on in the detailed design process.

Mary Varnham, spokesperson for Shelly Baywatch, said the development was an “eyesore”.

Supplied The plan includes shops and cafes to reduce reliance on car trips.

She organised a community meeting last week to discuss the plans at the Ākau Tangi sports centre and said the green space “nurtured and loved by the community” should be preserved.

“We should think very hard before giving up green space.”

The Mount Crawford site was "totally unsuitable for housing with terrible access and no infrastructure”, she said. If the project was approved for a fast-tracked resource consent it would be a “slap in the face”.

Puketapu-Dentice said the plans showed they were “doing the best we can to integrate the development in a respectful way”. Sightlines from all around the harbour and suburbs had been considered in the design.

Access to the site had been considered, but part of the development was a push towards minimising reliance on cars and ensuring residents would have everything they needed without too much travel.

Taranaki Whānui does not yet own the land, but has been working on plans to exercise its right of first refusal for the last five years.

The iwi plans to acquire the land from Ministry of Housing and Urban Development once the consent is granted, then lease the housing to its members on long-term leases.