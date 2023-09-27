Fiordland employers housing workers amid shortages

Fiordland businesses are calling on the Southland District Council to step in to help manage a housing shortage in the area. Long-term, they say more homes will have to be built in Te Anau. [file photo]

One Fiordland business owner reckons it won’t be long before he’s forced to stick a mattress in the back of a restaurant kitchen.

Fat Duck owner Cameron Davies was only partly joking when he made the comment because finding accomodation for new workers has become a major challenge for businesses in Te Anau – and it’s likely to get worse as tourism picks up.

Employers are housing workers in their own homes and even buying hostels to make sure staff have somewhere to stay.

The Fiordland Business Association called on the Southland District Council to start regulating short-term rentals like Airbnbs to push more of them back into the long-term rental market.

The council said it’s currently considering options to regulate.

“I put this firmly at the council’s feet,” Davies said.

He spent eight weeks looking for a rental for a manager who was moving from South Africa with her family in June – a time when there was traditionally the biggest number of rentals available.

The Te Anau community had been warning authorities about the growing housing shortage for 10 years, he said, while current regulations were written at a time before the likes of Airbnb and Bookabach existed.

Davies does not blame these short-term rental owners because they were simply doing what was best for them.

But these properties are currently treated as residential, which means owners were not paying the same commercial rates and taxes as hotels and motels in the area.

Because they’re used as short term accomodation, they don’t need to meet healthy homes standards.

And as former Southland District mayor Gary Tong pointed out last year, Airbnbs accommodating more than five people contravened council rules, but the community felt this wasn’t being checked.

There are around 285 properties in Te Anau listed on Airbnb, with 97 of them listed to accommodate six or more people.

On Wednesday, there was not a single residential property listed for rent in Te Anau or surrounds on Realestate.co.nz.

Aden Motel manager Irene Benfell-Herron considers herself lucky because she has a four-bedroom home and uses two of the rooms in her own home for worker accomodation when it's needed.

But this narrows her candidate pool because she can’t hire staff with families.

She’s pleased the business association was calling for regulations on short-term rentals.

“It’s just grown out of control.”

And considering tourism numbers are expected to return to pre-pandemic levels, Benfell-Herron said: “We need the staff, but there’s nowhere to put them."

Fiordland Business Association committee member Jamie Dale said the businesses who could do something to house their staff were doing so, but the community needed council support to tackle the situation.

The association was calling on the council to adopt policies like some other councils had already done, she said.

In Dunedin and Christchurch, for example, owners need a resource consent for short-term rentals, while the Westland District Council charges commercial rates to owners who rent a separate part of their properties on a short-term basis through an online peer-to-peer accommodation website.

“The council could be more proactive to help the situation,” she said.

The subject is due to be discussed in a Fiordland Community Board meeting in October.

Mararoa Ward Southland District councillor Sarah Greaney said council was looking at how it could manage the need for long-term housing where the need was greatest – which included Te Anau.

“The specifics of how the issue is managed are yet to be determined. However, looking at policies similar to those adopted by other councils are certainly being considered,” she said.

Greaney said council needed to look for solutions to address a range of housing issues, including social and emergency housing.

“We are looking to collaborate with a range of partners to come up with a viable solution as soon as practicably possible,” she said.