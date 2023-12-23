Queenstown's affordable sections are running out - where to next?

The final sections in the 1700-lot Hanley's Farm subdivision, in Queenstown, will be sold by March 2024.

Queenstown’s largest affordable housing subdivision is almost full, but demand continues to rise. Where will the houses be built?

Electrician Stephen Bartlett calls Queenstown home. His family and friends live there, he went to school there, and it is at the centre of the outdoor world he thrives in.

“Long term, I want to live here. I can’t see myself anywhere else,” he says.

But at the age of 27, he recently found himself facing some tough decisions as he looked to move into the security of homeownership.

“I’ve been looking around Queenstown for a while – not just at sections but houses and everything else, but everything has been a bit out of my price range.”

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Electrician Stephen Bartlett is looking forward to a future in Queenstown after securing one of the last available building sites in the Hanley's Farm subdivision.

The median price of a home in Queenstown is the highest in the country. In October, it dipped a little to $1.3 million. The CoreLogic House Price Index put the value of an average home in Queenstown in November at $1.7m.

One of the most affordable ways to get into the Queenstown property market in recent years has been to purchase a section at Hanley’s Farm.

The subdivision is south of Frankton, about 13km from the Queenstown town centre, and next door to swanky Jacks Point, with its large sections and award-winning golf course.

Owned by the Australian-based RCL Group, it hit the market in 2016, selling the first of 1700 sections. The aim is to keep the sections affordable – generally smaller. It is popular with families, and is the site of the area’s newest primary school.

About 40 sections are released at a time, about 18 months before titles become available.

To purchase a section, potential buyers register and receive a prospectus a couple of days before the release. It contains details of the sections but no prices.

On sales day, the prices are emailed at 8am, but there is little to no time to view them as an immediate reply email is required to purchase.

The first emails that land in real estate agent Jimmy Allen’s inbox are generally the lucky purchasers. He works through them to ensure there is not more than one section sold to a household.

They sell out within seconds.

Supplied Section sales at Hanley’s Farm near Queenstown are drawing to an end.

These are people who want to build their own home, he says.

Many include a rental property with the home. For others, it is an investment property to sell or rent to others. Some enter the short-term rental market.

Allen says Bartlett was among the lucky ones in the latest release. He secured a 412m² section for $600,000.

But many missed out. For the 21 sections available in that release, there were 350 registered buyers, and Hanley’s Farm has a full database of 6000 interested people.

Now he is concerned that demand won’t be met.

With only 100 more sections to be released at Hanley’s Farm, they will be sold out by March next year.

A few kilometres away the popular and family-friendly Shotover Country subdivision is full, with about 900 homes built, and while there are sections coming up at the likes of Silver Creek, above Frankton Rd and Kelvin Heights, prices for empty blocks of land start at more than $1m.

Recently released Stats NZ data shows the Queenstown Lakes District, which includes Wānaka, grew by 8%, or 3900 people, in the year ending June 2023 – the highest growth rate in the country.

Economist Benje Patterson says that translates into a demand of about 1300 to 1500 more homes this year.

About 2300 new homes have been consented in the district since January last year, but there are no figures that show whether they will be used as family homes, rental properties or holiday accommodation.

Debbie Jamieson/The Press About 100 people attend a housing protest in Queenstown in March, 2023.

The Queenstown Lakes Community Housing Trust has 1150 eligible households on its waiting list.

Social media messages are full of families and working holiday visa holders looking for somewhere to live. Many businesses are struggling to employ suitable staff because of the chronic housing shortage.

Taxi driver Rambir Singh Bhanot moved to Queenstown in 2019 with his wife, and has moved so many times he has lost count, having applied for more than 100 houses.

He has also secured a section at Hanley’s Farm recently, after six or seven previous attempts.

“We are so excited,” he says.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Queenstown-based natural health specialist Kim Knight is pleased to be living in the south.

Mind health coach Kim Knight wanted to live in Queenstown for decades and finally made the move from Auckland in 2020.

She is pleased to be in the south but at 63 she has struggled to find a suitable long-term rental or house-sitting position.

She has moved home 16 times in the last 14 months.

“It’s tiring, packing and unpacking. When you’re house-sitting – even though people are not there – it’s not your place. You don’t have a wardrobe, you have no space in the kitchen.”

More houses and more empathy would help, she says.

“If more people knew firsthand or had more compassion, they would start to act differently, maybe.

“They wouldn’t be Airbnb-ing their place any more, they wouldn’t be charging high rents when they don’t need to, because they would be thinking ‘what can I do to contribute to a solution?’, rather than ‘what’s in it for me?’”

Changes to tenancy laws and healthy homes standards have seen a drop in the number of dwellings used for long-term rentals and the most recent census data showed 27% of houses were empty on census night.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Queenstown-based digital marketing specialist Chris Barnhart says investors are reaping profits from the town’s short-term housing market.

Queenstown digital analyst Chris Barnhart fears the short-term rental market has become a cash crop for investors.

“And they’re harvesting our town.”

Websites such as AirDNA, which takes data from sites such as Airbnb and BookaBach, collates revenue figures from short-term rentals in 74 towns and cities in New Zealand.

Only four are above $100,000 annually and they are all in the Queenstown Lakes District. Central Queenstown is the highest with $156,800. By comparison, annual revenue in Auckland is $65,300 and in Christchurch it is $52,300.

Supplied/Stuff AirDNA data shows revenue from short-term rentals in central Queenstown.

There are 2400 active listings in central Queenstown and 92% are for the entire home. Only 8% are a room within a home.

The council has tried and failed to introduce tighter controls on short-term rentals.

Queenstown Lakes District Mayor Glyn Lewers says he is continuing to pursue a visitor levy or bed tax to control the influence the visitor market has on housing in the district – despite new Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s stated opposition.

“How that turns out is a wait-and-see approach,” Lewers said.

In the meantime, the pressure is mounting to zone and prepare more land for development, and build much-needed houses.

Supplied The Jacks Point subdivision, near Queenstown with Hanley’s Farm to the rear. The Homestead Bay land is to the front of the image.

RCL have another site to develop at Homestead Bay, 163ha in between Jacks Point and the gated community Oraka previously known as Lakeside Estates.

They spent $70m purchasing the land and say it could be bigger than Hanley’s Farm with up to 2500 homes.

The company has produced a plan to rezone the land, but is now reliant on the council to initiate a District Plan change to get the work under way.

A council spokesperson says that work is under way with a structure planning process, which will undergo two rounds of public consultation, before a private plan change can get under way.

There is no set timeframe for the process, but it could take about two-and-a-half years, and longer if there are appeals to the Environment Court.

Allen says that is too long. The longer it takes, the more expensive the properties become as the developer’s interest costs increase, and demand is unmet, frustrating businesses seeking staff and those who look to build in Queenstown.

Also unsettling is the impact on construction companies and tradespeople who have established themselves with a steady flow of work.

“There are companies employing 15 to 40 staff, and they can’t afford to keep paying these guys if they haven’t got any work,” he said.

Golden Homes Southern Lakes franchise owner Ethan Smith is concerned.

AFR Construction companies have struggled to build up their teams to meet demand in Queenstown. They don’t want to lose them if work dries up.

He’s spent six years growing his team to meet demand for homes in Shotover Country and then Hanley’s Farm.

That has intensified in the last two years – a time of “utter hell for construction”, he says – and he has brought in six builders from overseas. The total team of 22 is building 60 to 80 affordable homes each year.

About two-thirds of the current work is at Hanley’s Farm, but without the Homestead Bay subdivision proceeding, the future is uncertain.

“It’s a concern when you’ve built up a rather large business and invested an awful lot of money to then think ‘are we going to have enough work for all these people?’

“It’s been such a slog to get people in, and we’re just coming good.”

He could look for work elsewhere in the south, although staff members won’t necessarily want to move, but there is no doubt the demand will return, and he doesn’t want to be desperately building his team again.

It could be argued that a loss of construction workers and tradespeople might alleviate housing issues. Smith says it will create more issues – tradespeople that are required for high-end and affordable home builds will find themselves without enough work, and other parts of the community, such as hospitality, would also suffer.

He also fears that employees who look to go further afield, such as Australia, will sell up and won’t return.

“There’s a bit more at play here than a developer trying to get their land over the line,” he says.

QLDC Queenstown's Ladies Mile master plan for medium and high density special housing as proposed by Queenstown Lakes District Council.

There are other developments in the pipeline, including the council’s plan to rezone 120ha of land at Te Pūtahi Ladies Mile on the eastern outskirts of Queenstown, which could include up to 2400 residential units and a primary and secondary school.

The plan change is the subject of a two-week hearing where concerns over the impact on already congested roads continue to dominate discussion.

If it is approved, it could be appealed, and it could be years before development begins.

Affordable housing plans closer to Hanley’s Farm include the 600-section Park Ridge subdivision, which has stalled, and some smaller developments, which are in the early stages of preparation.

Stuff This stunning Queenstown house designed by Kelly Rush of Krush Architecture won the regional ADNZ award for a New Home over 300m2.

ARE Refrigeration and Electrical owner Paul Bartlett is feeling the pressure also.

Attracting and retaining staff in the town is a huge pressure, and getting them settled long term with their own homes is like winning Lotto, he says.

More important is seeing his son Stephen have the opportunity to stay in Queenstown.

Ironically, now that Stephen has secured a property, he is probably going to work in Australia for two years to pay for it.

But with his own land in Queenstown, he will return.

“I’d love to see my grandkids be brought up in this district,” Paul says.

“We love living in the outdoors and it’s a relatively safe place. It gave my kids a great start.”