How to solve the housing crisis

OPINION: The latest round of finger pointing around house prices, involving the Minister of Finance and Reserve Bank Governor, shows how serious it is. Throw in the banks, councils and social agencies, and the housing problem looks like a heavyweight wrestling match.

However, all this bickering detracts from the real issue, how to actually get house prices under control over the long term.

First of all, let’s be thankful for a high quality problem. New Zealand is in a much better economic state than many of our peer countries. And we’re effectively Covid free, thanks to some great decision-making and our team of five million.

With all the economic stimulus economists should have spotted the boom in house prices. You simply can’t have that much money sloshing around, with interest rates this low, without it happening. One economist said they’re making weather forecasters look good right now, and she’s right.

Let’s be clear. No one person or institution is responsible alone for the recent rise in house prices. Housing is a huge and very complex problem, and any solution involves must involve the government, reserve bank, councils, private individuals, Iwi and investors.

House prices are very sensitive to interest rates, which have been trending down for decades. But record low interest rates aren’t the Reserve bank’s fault alone. It’s a global phenomenon, and we are a globally connected economy.

And much of the long term fall in interest rates is due to technology. Just ask any retailer who competes against online websites. They can’t put their prices up, which means little or no inflation.

And as our population increases, so does housing demand. That creates problems for councils in supplying land, utilities and transport.

And banks can’t resist lending on housing, because it’s just so profitable.

And let’s not forget that many don’t want any taxation on houses as an investment. As a people, we love making money from houses.

So let’s start by accepting that many things, and many people, have played their part in getting house prices so high. No one is solely to blame.

So how do we address the current problem? The key is to look at houses like any other commodity. It’s all about basic supply and demand. Like with milk prices, the cost comes down only when long term supply increases significantly.

Sam Stubbs is the founder of KiwiSaver provider Simplicity.

Trying to influence housing demand doesn’t solve the problem, because everyone needs a place to live. As long as our population increases, rising housing demand is a given.

In Auckland alone the 2018 housing shortfall was estimated at a minimum 28,000 dwellings. And because nationally at least 14,000 homes are demolished or fall down each year, we need to build that amount annually just to stand still.

The simple truth is, as long as houses are in short supply, prices will stay high, and may keep on rising.

So how can we increase supply? Central Government is key, but many need to play their part.

The Reserve Bank can assist by keeping interest rates steady and low, and demanding that banks lend sensibly, including to the businesses that will build the homes. Banks in New Zealand are really just housing finance companies, and the Reserve Bank needs to keep their animal instincts for ever higher profits in check.

Local and central government can remove unnecessary barriers to land supply and consenting. And the consenting process should not be a big revenue earner for councils. Better that more houses are built, with rates supplying the revenue.

And the Government has to get on with building lots more homes. It needs to lick its wounds from KiwiBuild, get over it, and do better this time. As Churchill said, ‘when the going gets tough, keep going’.

We have been here before. The Liberal Government launched the Workers Dwelling act in 1905 to address chronic housing shortages and poor quality. The Labour Government started building state houses in 1936, with the first one completed a year later at 12 Fife lane, Miramar. Symbolically, Michael Joseph Savage, the then Prime Minister, carried the dining table through the door himself. By 1978 the 100,000th state house was completed.

History gives us a simple message here. A rising population needed homes, and the Government stepped in to build them in volume. And they were very well-built. There is a premium paid for old state houses, for good reason.

The Government has huge advantages in building to scale. It can make laws, and has the money. So it needs to get on with the job. If it doesn’t, housing affordability might decide the next election, and the one after.

And there is an unfortunate double whammy for the government with housing affordability. Unless it is solved, childhood poverty will struggle to improve. An excellent 2018 study, ‘A Stocktake of New Zealand’s Housing’, summarises the social costs of poor housing quality and supply. Children changing schools too often, sickness in under-insulated homes, retired people relying on short term rentals, the costs of housing insecurity is a roll call of misery for young and old.

If the Prime Minister really wants to address childhood poverty, housing security and quality has to be a major priority. Housing is a basic human right, and it’s one increasingly denied to too many. Previous Labour Governments have understood this, and so should this one.

It’s simple. The only way to really solve the housing crisis long term is to build more houses. It’s hard to do, but that is no excuse. We have done it before, so let’s do it again. On top of its caring and compassion, the Government needs to load up on concrete and cranes.

