'If we’re talking about a CBD, we’re stuffed' - Wellington's big challenge

The Wellington City Council's draft Spatial Plan aims to provide more housing across the city as the population increases.

The central business district is dead, long live the city centre.

That’s the war cry from at least one Wellington city futurist in the face of the capital’s chronic housing shortage, rising prices and a growing trend towards working from home and regional hubs.

“Hot tip, if we’re talking about a CBD, we’re stuffed,” says Isabella Cawthorn, convener of Talk Wellington, an independent forum focused on helping shape the future of the capital.

“There should be no such thing as a CBD, defined simply by the presence of business.”

She says the future is converting increasingly empty commercial buildings into apartments to rent and own, and “a walkable, liveable neighbourhood where you can get most of the stuff you need to have a decent life within 15 minutes of active travel ... and public transport”.

Figures from commercial real estate firm Colliers International show empty commercial space in the capital grew almost 17 per cent in the year to December 2020, from 84,000sqm to 98,000 sqm.

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF/Stuff Isabella Cawthorn, from Talk Wellington, says more people living in the city centre will mean even more life and vibrancy in the capital.

Developers are leading the way in filling that space, and the Wellington City Council has become a fast follower on the back of the Government’s National Policy Statement on Urban Development promoting city intensification and the council’s Planning for Growth and Draft Spatial Plan strategies, which aim to find room for between 50,000 and 80,000 more people expected in the city over the next two decades.

As part of that, tenants will begin moving into the first of 52 apartments at 195 Willis St next month.

The former Freemasons House was bought by developer The Wellington Company and has been converted into apartments for “key essential workers” such as nurses and teachers, who will pay between $410 and $750 a week for one to three-bedroom spaces.

The project is the first conversion in the council’s Te Kāinga programme of joint ventures with developers.

Those developers take on the cost of buying the building and converting it. They also look after maintenance and ongoing costs.

In return, they get the income from a 15-year lease with the council, which manages the tenancies; after that the WCC can extend the lease or has first right of refusal in any possible sale.

Council Housing Development Manager John McDonald says it is negotiating with developers over four other buildings involving a total of 300 residential units, set aside for those who earn under $85,000 as an individual and $130,000 for a group but are not eligible for income-related rent.

Rents will be secure, long-term and increase on costs, not in line with the market.

“The council is not looking to make a profit from this, which is probably one of the drivers for why this does work, because we are asking developers to take a lower margin,” said McDonald.

Maurice Clark is one of the developers keen to be involved.

He’s willing to consider that lower margin if there’s the certainty of a long-term lease and the prospect of increasing both the stock of affordable housing and vibrancy in the city.

SUPPLIED Developer Maurice Clark is negotiating with Wellington City Council over the conversion of an office building into rental accommodation.

Clark’s company McKee Fehl has converted office buildings into student accommodation for Victoria University.

“It has always been a trend,” he said of the conversions. “It will increase … over time more of the inner city will become residential.

Clark said that was “huge for the city, [meaning] more life, population”.

“When I came to Wellington 40 years ago, weekends were just dreadful … I never thought Victoria St would be a presentable street, but it’s booming.”

People were eating out more and apartment developments like Chews Lane, between Willis and Victoria streets, and the conversion of the Hannahs factory on Leeds St had helped create vibrant laneways featuring many new bars, cafes and restaurants.

Cawthorn said these and other developments would further invigorate the city, with the sound of ringing tills becoming louder than the thrum of workers’ footsteps heading for home or offices out of the city.

“If you look at places like The Terrace, come 7pm most nights of the week and during the weekend, there are tumbleweeds blowing down it, and that’s a lot of expensive, high-value, often high-quality real estate that is not being used,” she said.

“Property owners are sweating at the moment because they are thinking if more people are going to work from home, what are we going to do? The answer is encouraging more people to live in the city.

But councils had to work closely with developers to ensure good quality design, construction and amenities.

“You can’t just go, let’s have at it, everybody,” she said. “Those are the slums of the future.”

“There’s the build quality in terms of heating, cooling, ventilation, all of that stuff, and then there’s the living quality and that’s not just about you having the place looking nice, it’s about the place having built in [amenities] for bumping into people who you share your floor with, built in opportunities for green space and light.”

McDonald says the council working with developers gives it greater control over design and how a project fits in with the city.

“Part of that is making sure they are all good quality, good spaces,” he said.

“We worked very closely with [The Wellington Company] on that one, making sure the specification was right and were comfortable with the quality of 195 Willis.”

But developers had to make sure the building was right for conversion, said Clark.

The capital had a window of opportunity to enliven the city centre, but often it was a building’s windows that defined if that opportunity could be grasped.

“I can look at one building and tell you in a flash if we can convert it or not,” he said.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Access to windows and light are key considerations for office conversions. This building, at 195 Willis St, is a joint venture between Wellington City Council and The Wellington Company.

Office buildings often had smaller windows, and “residential is all windows”.

Ensuring access to light meant larger buildings weren’t always suitable.

“You don’t want more than 15 metres from the core to the windows, otherwise you end up with dead space.”

Other considerations included earthquake proofing, proximity to the city centre and transport routes that made it attractive to potential residents, and whether a building could be bought with vacant possession.

If those issues could be overcome there was an opportunity to build good, liveable accommodation for more people in the city, while also helping the environment.

Repurposing an existing building meant less carbon-emitting concrete and waste for the landfill, he said.

“Wellington is on its way,” said Cawthorn. “All the feedback on the spatial plan, the growth strategy, saying we want to intensify in existing suburbs and the city centre, it’s overwhelming.

“We are realising that quite large tracts of Wellington and especially places like Auckland, are mono-cultures - the only thing you do there is go to work … there is nothing else to do in those areas.

“Mono-cultures in nature are vulnerable and mono-cultures in cities are vulnerable too.”