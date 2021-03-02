Land sections all but sold out in Palmerston North

Property developer Brian Green says demand for a section in Palmerston North is so high, he has sold out of sections a year in advance.

Palmerston North is running out of land for new housing, as sections are gobbled up faster than subdivisions can be developed.

The Brian Green Property Group and L J Hooker sold most of the residential sections in Palmerston North, and neither had many left available.

Brian Green said there were no unsold sections left in the city, apart from a handful of the more expensive plots of land in the $400,000 plus price range.

Demand was so high, Green had sold out of sections that won’t be ready until Christmas, and he won’t have any more available until next year.

Green said one of the biggest barriers to catching up to demand was how long it took to get areas zoned or rezoned for residential use.

“I’ve got a [24 hectare] bit of land around Stoney Creek and Kelvin Grove I've been trying to get sorted for years – that’s 220 sections that could get going right away, the second the city council rezoned it.”

The Government recently announced it was scrapping the Resource Management Act, and will be making reforms over the next two years to speed up access to land for housing.

“But we need new sections now, not in three or four years. If we don’t get them soon, then the city is going to stop growing”

STUFF Environment minister David Parker explains how the Resource Management Act will be reworked into three different parts.

The council’s latest quarterly performance and financial report found land availability had fallen to roughly 1000 sections, or nearly half the buffer of available sections the city aimed to maintain for future growth.

Acting city planning manager Michael Duindam said the council plans residential zoning and development 20 to 30 years out, to have enough land and infrastructure to accommodate expected population growth – plus an additional 20 per cent more.

The current situation was because the city grew faster than expected over the past couple of years, but the plan was getting back on track, he said.

“Over the next couple of months we’re looking at rezoning 7000 sections worth of land, that will cover about 15-20 years worth of housing demand based on [our adjusted] growth projects.”

The Palmerston North City Council planned to hold a housing summit with developers, real estate agents and builders at the end of March, to discuss the best way forward for the city.

LJ Hooker Palmerston North principal Steve Allen said the current shortage showed there needed to be closer communication and coordination with the council, central government and the industry.

He hoped the council’s summit would lead into more regular follow-ups, because it would take more than one meeting and the RMA reform to deal with the complex roots of the housing crisis.