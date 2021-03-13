Student forced to choose between good grades and working enough to pay rent

Ashkeerat Singh moved back to his parents’ home in Botany in February after a year living independently.

In March 2018, homeownership was at its lowest in almost 70 years. Since then the median price has almost doubled and rent is up by a quarter. Stuff’s Off the Ladder series talks to those priced out of the market.

Ashkeerat Singh was faced with a decision: Maintain his grades, or work enough hours to afford rent.

In the end, he decided to move back into the family home in Botany, east Auckland at the start of February and maintain his grades at Auckland University, where he is the president of the Student Association for the Medical Sciences.

Singh is part of a growing number of young adults living in the family home.

He had intended to take a year off university in 2020 to work and go travelling.

He moved into a flat in Grafton, paying $190 per week in rent, but Covid-19 put an end to his plans.

The events company he had worked for cut his hours, and during the first lockdown Singh decided to take up study part-time again in the second semester.

As the new university year came around Singh said he realised he wouldn’t be able to work enough hours to afford his Grafton rental while maintaining his three executive roles with student associations and his grades.

More young adults living at home

Stats New Zealand’s Housing in Aotearoa 2020 report, which drew on 2018 census data, found increasing numbers of young adults were living ‘as a child in a family nucleus’.

To be classed as a child in a family nucleus, an individual must be living with a parent and not have a partner or children of their own in the house.

Singh is 21 years old.

The proportion of people his age still living at home increased 9 percentage points between 2001 and 2018, from 38 per cent to 47 per cent.

Young adults aged between 19 and 22 all saw similar increases, with 18-year-olds seeing the largest jump.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff In 2018, almost half of people aged 21 were living at home in similar arrangements to Ashkeerat Singh.

Seventy-eight per cent of them were still at home in 2018 compared to 65 per cent in 2001.

Those aged between 23 and 29 have seen smaller increases but all have climbed, with between three and eight per cent more of each age group living at home.

While living with the family is going well, Singh said having a 10-year-old brother around requires some of his attention.

When he lived with his parents during his first year, Singh said he slipped into only attending labs and catching most lectures online to avoid the commute.

If he were able to afford to live more centrally it would be far easier to make it into lectures, Singh said.

He said living in a flat brought life lessons and experiences, but he had now been priced out of those.