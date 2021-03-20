Taranaki's small town affordable housing bonanza

In November, Jacinda Ardern said: 'It just cannot keep increasing at the rate that it is' when asked about rising house prices.

Zanita Taylor and her four children are some of Stratford’s newest residents and they couldn't be happier with their shift to the Taranaki town renowned for its Shakespearean street names and chilly climate.

The move to the inland town of 6000, approximately 40km from New Plymouth, came after months of fruitless searching for a home in Waitara, where Taylor works, and Inglewood, where she lived.

Both New Plymouth satellite towns, along with Bell Block, have traditionally been considered an affordable option outside of the city for those hoping to get onto the first rung of the property ladder.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Zanita Taylor's new home is just a block away from both a supermarket and the shopping centre in Stratford.

But with the housing crisis price boom Bell Block and Inglewood have become the second or even the third rung, while prices in Waitara are accelerating away from what some may consider affordable, leading to the “cheap house" zone being pushed even further out from New Plymouth.

READ MORE:

* Average asking price in Taranaki hits record high in May

* Waikato open homes, auctions still on

* Fifty years ago today - the headlines from October 19, 1969



Towns like Stratford are suddenly appealing to buyers who would not have considered them an option just a year ago.

The maths of the move is persuasive. Figures from property data analysts Corelogic for February 2021 show the median value in Inglewood was $462,600, in Bell Block it was $577,000, while in Waitara it was $375,650.

These values are up to 13 per cent greater than the year before and, while affordable when compared to New Plymouth’s median value of $579,118, it’s increasingly out of reach for first home buyers.

But those prepared to move to South Taranaki or Stratford have a greater chance of finding a house for less.

Simon O'Connor/Stuff The inland Taranaki town of Stratford boasts the only glockenspiel in the Southern hemisphere (file photo).

In Stratford the median value for the district was $378,550, while further south in Eltham it was $290,550, Hāwera had $393,400 and Opunake was at $350,000.

While median values do not capture the highest and lowest prices available in a town, they are seen as a reliable indicator of the typical property value within an area.

Taylor paid $300,000 for her renovated three-bedroom 1915 villa tucked between commercial buildings in Stratford.

Although the front yard is paved with gravel, there’s also a sunny enclosed back lawn, and the property is close to a supermarket, shopping centre, parks and the swimming pool.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Zanita Taylor is happy to commute to her job in Waitara from her new home in Stratford.

For Taylor – Ngāti Porou – the move to Stratford puts her further from her workplace, but it also means she could afford to buy her own home, ending the uncertainty inherent in renting and giving her a chance to change her family's attitude to homeownership.

“It wasn't something that we strive to do in life, you just rent, just keep going to work. But now I’m a good role model for my children, hopefully this will encourage them to buy their own homes in future,” she says.

At present, she has been dropping the children at school and daycare in Inglewood on the way to her job in Waitara as a kaitautoko (support worker) with the Māori Women’s Welfare League. But she plans to move them to Stratford schools in time.

“There is a lot more in the community here for them to do, and places to explore, it's a bit bigger,” she says.

“I’ve heard about swimming holes and I can’t wait to find all the spots.”

Catherine Groenestein/Stuff Danny Bates, the Central and South Taranaki residential sales manager for McDonald Real Estate, says the town is so busy, he could work seven days a week.

Danny Bates says he has never seen Stratford so busy in his 12 years as Central and South Taranaki sales manager for McDonald Real Estate.

There are sold signs on more than half the listings in the windows of the company's Broadway office.

The town is attracting buyers who can’t afford a first home in a bigger centre, or who are downsizing from another area, and ending up with a good amount of change from selling elsewhere, he says.

A change in mindset in recent years mean the 39.5km distance from New Plymouth is no longer seen as an obstacle.

“Whilst the distance from New Plymouth hasn’t changed and the time to drive there hasn’t changed, we used to be seen as a long way from the city, but now it's not a long way from the city.”

Reserve Bank economists explain why they think housing inflation is almost over.

“We’re seeing a lot of families where Mum works in New Plymouth and Dad works in Hāwera, and the children go to school in Stratford.”

There is still a good range of differently priced properties available in the town, unlike New Plymouth where even lower priced properties are beyond the reach of first home buyers.

“We have houses being bought for $700,000, and we’re still seeing good three bedroom houses for around $330,000, there's a good range of properties,” he says.

“We are still seeing a great diversity of buyers, still seeing a lot of first time buyers who can’t quite manage it in New Plymouth, and people coming home after living elsewhere in New Zealand.”

There are multiple subdivisions under way, and the Stratford District Council's project just sold 32 sections in 12 months.

SUPPLIED Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) Taranaki ambassador Garry Malcolm.

Taranaki ambassador for the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand, Garry Malcolm, says the situation is similar outside other regional cities.

Towns considered by locals as “too far” from the main centres are seen in a different light by buyers from Auckland or Wellington, who may be used to a commuting lifestyle.

“For us, it seems a long way, but for anyone who has been in a big city, it’s nothing," Malcolm says.

“If you come from Auckland, the time to travel to New Plymouth is like going to another suburb in Auckland, but the traffic is free-flowing.”

Robert Charles/Stuff Waitara, on the North Taranaki coast, is one of the most affordable seaside towns in the country. (file photo)

Waitara, 15 minutes north of New Plymouth, is another town experiencing a surge in popularity as people search out affordable property.

After years of price stagnation property prices have exploded in the seaside town, but it's still one of the most affordable places to buy in the New Plymouth district.

When Harcourts Waitara sales agent Heleena​ Simpson started her job a decade ago, there were plenty of houses listed for sale.

“I picked up my first home for $82,000. That would be worth $450,000 now. It’s just insane.

“Some prices are above and beyond what any local would have thought we would achieve once upon a time.”

But buyers can still pick up a three-bedroom first home for close to $400,000 or just over in some cases, she says.

The last house she sold to a first home buyer went to somebody who had intended to buy in Bell Block.

“He had been looking for over a year,” she said.

“Waitara has everything you want without having to go to the city. The community is great here, it’s friendly and people are approachable. It’s just a nice community.”

Demand for properties on the other side of New Plymouth, at the rural village of Okato, is also going through the roof as buyers look for homes they can afford, says Bayleys rural sales consultant John Blundell.

SIMON O'CONNOR/STUFF/Stuff The village of Okato has become popular with home buyers moving out of the city (file photo).

Okato, population 600, has a grocery store, a year 1-13 school and is near a number of Taranaki’s famous surf breaks.

Homes and sections around the township itself – just 20 minutes drive to the southern edge of New Plymouth – are popular with younger buyers, while sections further afield are being snapped up by professionals and people looking for lifestyle living, often moving to Taranaki from elsewhere.

“Before Covid it was more affordable, but since, there has been an influx of people from places including Auckland, Wellington, Tauranga, and even Raglan,” Blundell said.

First home buyers can still find a house in the township for less than they’d pay in nearby Oakura or New Plymouth, but prices are probably on par with Inglewood, he says.

“Covid has given the area a boost really. People are willing to go to places they haven't before. Places that were declining. It’s quite nice. Places like Pungarehu are getting more houses.”