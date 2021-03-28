We have made some hard choices to help deal with the housing crisis.

The bright-line test has been doubled in length and tax loopholes have been closed as the Labour Government moves on property speculators.

OPINION: New Zealand has a housing crisis. This is not a new problem. A lack of affordable housing has dogged this country for decades, denying many deserving New Zealanders from taking their first step on to the property ladder.

But it is not an easy problem to fix. Just freeing up land is too simplistic. There are many levers that need to be pulled to shift the dial and get the housing market moving.

Our housing package is the next step to increase housing supply and increase support for first-time buyers. The package includes a number of measures.

A $3.8 billion fund to accelerate supply in the short to medium-term by offering grants for build-ready land.

More Kiwis are able to access first home grants and loans, with increased income caps and higher house price caps in targeted areas.

The bright-line test doubled to 10 years with an exemption to incentivise new builds.

The removal of an interest deductibility loophole for future investors, and phased out on existing residential investments.

And, the Government to support Kāinga Ora to borrow $2 billion more for land acquisition.

This is the most substantial set of initiatives to address housing by any Government in a number of decades. We have also re-invigorated the state house building programme and are reforming the Resource Management Act.

House price rises that we have experienced recently, of 20 per cent, are unsustainable. It locks first-home buyers out of the market. A housing bubble could also put the current economic recovery at risk if we allow prices to spiral out of control.

One lever we have on the demand side to cool prices is the tax system.

Doubling the bright-line test reduces the attractiveness of flipping homes to speculators.

As is already the case, this will not apply to the family home.

We are also ending a tax loophole that favours investors over first-home buyers, giving people a better shot at buying their own home.

Property investment is often heavily funded through large mortgages, with investors allowed to write-off interest costs against the income they make from the property, so-called interest deductibility.

We will remove the ability for property investors to deduct interest expenses from their rental income. Economists say the loophole has led to more speculative demand, which pushed up house prices.

The loophole is being removed for future investors, but will be phased in over four years to all existing investment properties, to give owners time to adjust to the removal of the loophole. None of these changes affect the family home.

New builds will also be exempt from the bright-line test and changes to interest deductibility. This will help boost housing supply which in time will help moderate price rises.

We are also moving on the supply side to accelerate the building of more houses.

More houses have been consented under this Government than any other since the 1970s. We also have the largest government build programme in a generation.

But more is needed.

Councils, iwi and developers have told us the biggest stumbling block to house-building is supporting the infrastructure – the roads, pipes and drains - to accelerate planned developments.

We are setting up a $3.8 billion Housing Acceleration Fund to speed up the delivery of new affordable houses, which would be one of the largest investments in decades.

In addition, Kainga Ora will be making strategic land purchases to increase the pace, scale and mix of housing developments - including more affordable housing and rental options.

We’re also helping to give first-home buyers a leg up onto the property ladder, with increased income caps on our First Home Products and increases to regional price caps.

We have made some hard choices to help deal with the housing crisis.

The package offers a balance of urgent measures with long term solutions. These changes are just part our ongoing work to making the housing market more accessible, fairer and of better quality.

Grant Robertson is the Minister of Finance and Deputy Prime Minister.