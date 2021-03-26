Calls for first home buyers to be exempt from bright-line test

Priced out of Auckland, first home buyer Ashi Ezz hoped to buy in Christchurch as a first step. He says there is now a new obstacle in his way.

Aucklander Ashi Ezz emigrated a decade ago to help with the Christchurch rebuild and despite earning a good wage as a civil engineer says there’s not a realistic chance of him buying where he settled in Auckland.

As a solution and a way to get a foot on the housing ladder, Ezz began looking further afield for his first home.

The plan was to buy somewhere like Christchurch, live there for a few years, and then rent it out, so he could return to renting in Auckland where there was more work and wages were high enough to service a large mortgage.

New bright-line rules however mean Ezz would likely end up paying tax on the capital gain, delaying him owning in the city where he wants to live.

Ezz said many first home buyers were so priced out of their local market they had to buy property elsewhere and taxing capital gain on those properties kept them from moving up the ladder and buying locally.

He wanted to see the new rules waved for those buying their first property.

“I have been in the hunt for my first home for 10 years now with no success.

“Two of the main reasons are the housing market inflation is faster than my savings. Secondly, the competition in the market is so high, especially from investors and the people with more money. They offer more and leaving nothing to us, the first home buyers.”

He said the government shouldn't be doing anything that will make it harder for first home buyers to find a foothold.

Prices outstripping ability to save

Derryn Mayne, owner of real estate agency Century 21 New Zealand, supported Ezz’s call for first home buyers to be exempt from the bright-line test.

“For years I've been telling homeowners that if they can't afford to buy where they want to live, then rent where they want to live and buy an investment property in another area,” she said.

“First-home buyers should be allowed to do that and not be taxed like property investors because for many that’s the only way they can get into the market.”

In the year to February, Auckland’s median house price increased by 24 per cent to over $1.1 million, according to figures from the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand.

It’s figures like these that Ezz said forced first home buyers in Auckland to look elsewhere for their first property.

According to CoreLogic the median house price in Christchurch at the end of February was $558,200.

Compare that to the most far-flung Auckland suburbs – Pukekohe had a media house price of $762,500 and in the opposite direction, up north, Helensville had a median price of $776,450.

How the bright-line test works

The bright-line test is not a category of tax but a method of applying income tax on the profits of any houses sold that meet specific criteria and are resold in specific time frames.

Under the previous bright-line system, this limit was five years and a home was either a main home (owner-occupied) or it wasn’t, based on the proportion of time an owner lived there compared to the time they rented it out.

That meant if the home was rented out for more than half of the ownership period, it did not count as your main home and the tax would apply when sold.

Under the new rules, the period is 10 years and if you rent your house out for more than one year continuously then tax does apply to a proportion of the capital gain equal to how long you rented it out compared to how long the house was regarded as the owner’s main home.

In other words, now if an owner lived in their home for three years and rented it out for three years and then sold, 50 per cent of the capital gain would be subject to tax.

Previously if they had lived there for one day less than they rented it, 100 per cent would be subject to tax, or if they lived there for one day more, none would be.

“First home buyers should be excluded from this equation,” Ezz said.

“We are the small fish here.”

Overall Ezz said the expansion of the bright-line test was a positive thing, and it was right that it should be applied to investors.

No intention to exempt first home buyers

Finance Minister Grant Robertson said the government has no intention to make any further changes to the package announced this week.

“Our housing package does encourage investment in new builds. The bright-line test for new build investment properties remains at the current five years to support our goal of increasing supply,” he said.

New Zealand Property Investors Federation executive officer Sharon Cullwick said there was no way to identify if an investment property was someone's first.

“Unfortunately a property investor is a property investor, it doesn’t matter if it’s their first or fifth property. They are still under the Residential Tenancies Act.”