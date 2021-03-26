Renters could be 'lost generation' in New Zealand's housing crisis

National leader Judith Collins says bigger bills for landlords will end with higher rents for tenants.

EDITORIAL: A decade ago, as the world struggled to free itself of the Global Financial Crisis, Christine Lagarde warned of a “lost generation”.

The then managing director of the International Monetary Fund was deeply concerned about a large cohort of young people locked out of employment, and denied the opportunity to contribute to their communities and their own financial futures.

New Zealand should be mindful of that warning, and the consequences of ignorance.

For we are witnessing our own potential “lost generation”, our own cohort of largely young people being locked out of the housing market, and kicked off this country’s well-trodden path to financial success.

The Government wants to clip the wings of speculators through changes to tax incentives and an extension of the bright line test.

In combination with rising loan-to-value ratios, this will give first-home buyers a bigger foot in the door.

Also, more houses are expected to be built because of a $3.8 billion fund to boost critical infrastructure and building industry capacity.

But there was little to nothing in its housing blueprint for the one-third of Kiwis who rent, rather than own, their castle.

Median weekly rents are now over $600 in Wellington and Auckland.

In fact, as many commentators have pointed out, there is greater potential for pain.

Even before this week’s offerings, things were looking bleak for renters.

Other Government changes will mean more secure tenancies, fewer rent increases, and warmer, healthier homes.

These are good, important changes, but property managers report that many smaller, less professional landlords have been spooked and passed on the extra cost to tenants.

That could be exacerbated by the Government's plan to remove mortgage interest as a tax-deductible expense, making rentals even less desirable and meaning even fewer opportunities for renters.

This might be alleviated by first-home buyers moving up the ladder and making space for those prospective renters reaching for its lower rungs, but it is clear that speculators remain only part of the housing puzzle, and a lack of supply is its biggest piece.

Housing and Urban Development Minister Megan Woods believes the Government's proposals will not have an impact on rentals.

And it will take a number of years for the proposals to address that and have any impact as the Government faces up to so many other challenges. These include a rewrite of the RMA, tackling local body development levies and processes that add time and costs, encouraging developers to see past the current crazy value of land-banking, and even building a workforce to construct these houses.

Property speculators will simply move their wealth elsewhere, first-home buyers will gain a greater opportunity, but renters could be left clinging to those lower rungs.

And paying dearly for the privilege, with rents in Auckland and Wellington pushing a median $600 and more a week, and an average of $440 in Christchurch.

As renters’ advocate Geordie Rogers points out, the high cost of accommodation means tenants are often having to choose between saving for a house and more pressing needs such as food and power.

Wellington Renters United spokesperson Geordie Rogers says there is nothing in the Government's housing plans for renters.

The Government concedes this is unlikely to be fixed soon and ridiculous rents will be with us for quite some time, in part to pay for the ridiculous mortgages needed in such crazy times.

For a generation of New Zealanders, that means a few more first-home buyers might be able to secure the keys to their own house, but a substantial number of renters will be left banging on the door, unable to make that next handhold on this country’s ladder of success.

And lost in the collateral damage of this country’s ongoing housing struggle.