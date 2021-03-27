Fears south Auckland locals will be pushed out as Ōtara sees 23pc house price hike

The south Auckland suburb of Ōtara saw the biggest price increase in the Auckland region in 2020.

There are fears south Aucklanders are being priced out of their own market after three suburbs recorded the biggest price increases in the region.

Nearly 150 Auckland suburbs experienced house price increases of more than $100,000 in 2020, according to CoreLogic data.

Ōtara recorded the biggest price increase of nearly a quarter (23 per cent), while Manurewa East and Red Hill prices increased by over a fifth (22.6 and 20.2 per cent respectively) in the space of a year.

The increases have created concern that locals are being priced out of their own market, and may have to move further south or out of Auckland entirely if they hope to own.

Srujan Chowdary is one of those struggling to find a home in south Auckland, where he has rented for seven years.

The 32-year-old Manukau City resident told Stuff he started looking in November 2020.

He has been building a deposit since 2014 and has pre-approval on a mortgage for a home up to $850,000.

Despite being able to afford above the median house price of $738,600 in Ōtara, $778,100 in Manurewa East and $741,750 in Red Hill, Chowdary said he was still unable to find a property in the area.

This Ōtara home sold for more than $1 million in 2020.

The most recent auction he went to in Papakura was pegged to go for $850,000-900,000.

“By the end of the auction it went all the way to $980,000, so those areas I can’t afford anymore.”

Both Chowdary and his wife work in south Auckland, and he said moving further south would be a hassle and not guarantee an affordable home.

Nearly 150 Auckland suburbs experienced house prices increase of over $100,000 over the past year.

“Even the new builds in Drury, Karaka or Pōkeno, everything is between the mid-$900,000s.”

He said he and his wife want children, but they were putting off starting a family until they own a home.

They were hoping to buy a three-bedroom in preparation for kids and to be able to put up parents, but it is increasingly likely they will have to sacrifice on the size to get on the ladder, he said.

More and more Ōtara homes hitting six figures

LJ Hooker realtor Madu Kari sold the first $1 million home in Ōtara in September.

LJ Hooker realtor Madu Kari sold the first $1million home in Ōtara in September.

Since then the number of homes going for six figures have just kept increasing, he said.

Kari said he had witnessed locals no longer being able to afford to buy in the area and a lot of his vendors – many of whom were approaching retirement – were moving further south after selling.

When he started as a real estate agent in 2015, Kari said he never expected prices to go so high.

“Even if you talk about the beginning of last year, I never thought I would sell something over $1 million in Ōtara.”

Alastair Russell is the practice leader at ME Family Services in Māngere East.

Alastair Russell is the practice leader at ME Family Services in Māngere East and says most of his clients don't think they will ever be able to afford a home.

He said only a small proportion of his clients consider home ownership to be something they could achieve.

Between the 60-odd clients ME is helping at any given time, Russell said the majority were more concerned with getting out of sub-standard and overcrowded rentals than getting onto the property ladder.

As word of ME Family Services’ work spreads, Russell said he is working with more families from across South Auckland.

He couldn’t say if this was linked to house price increases.