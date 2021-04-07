Housing policy changes: Fact checking the investors' claims

The bright-line test has been doubled in length and tax loopholes have been closed as the Labour Government moves on property speculators.

ANALYSIS: Investors claim rents could go up, rental stock could fall, and the Government has put first home buyers' interests ahead of renters in its latest housing policy announcements.

Some of these claims have been criticised as scare tactics and industry lobbying, and opponents have said investors have made gloomy predictions in the past, for example when ring-fencing came in.

But what’s alarmist rhetoric, and what’s cause for alarm?

We’ve taken investors’ claims and asked a housing, economic and legal expert to analyse them.

Claim: New rules will hurt ‘mum and dad’ investors, who make up the majority of the market

New Zealand Property Investors Federation executive officer Sharon Cullwick originally claimed to Stuff that Stats NZ figures showed 90 per cent of investors owned only one investment property.

NZPIF president Andrew King later clarified the figure actually related to investors with up to two investment properties. The figures also didn’t come from Stats NZ, but from an investor magazine article published in 2001, the findings of which were then applied to the 2013 Census, he said.

The closest equivalent figure the Government has comes from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment and is based on how many active bonds any given landlord lodges.

These figures back up the NZPIF, showing 78 per cent of landlords are named on only one bond, and 12 per cent are named on two.

There are drawbacks to this measure, including that one property may have multiple bonds or a landlord may not lodge a bond at all, but the figures suggest property investors are largely at the smaller scale.

However, Auckland University professor of economics Robert MacCulloch said, the MBIE data shows the number of landlords and not total number of houses owned.

Because of MBIE’s grouping of private landlords and property companies by bond holdings (which includes those with 6-20 bonds, 21-50, 51-200, and 200-plus), a small group of landlords could actually own the majority of rental properties, he said.

Even if those in these groups held the minimum number of bonds to be included in the group, those with 200-plus bonds to their name would be named on the bonds of 62,400 properties, and those in the 51-200 category would hold a minimum of 27,948.

That means these two groups of hold almost as many bonds as the 78 per cent of investors who only hold one.

“I don't put any weight on arguments that it will hit ‘mum and dad’ investors, or any particular group, more or less,” McCulloch said.

“The data is just not good enough to make these assertions – and the designation ‘mum and dad’ investors has zero formal meaning in economics or finance.”

Claim: The end of interest deductibility will cause rents to rise

The Government’s new policies take away investors’ ability to offset home loan interest costs against rental income when tax time comes around, the federation said.

King said the outcome is simple – increase the cost of doing business, and that cost will be passed on to the end user.

Wendy Alexander, acting chief executive of the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ), said this claim was backed up by independent economist Tony Alexander, who has just released survey results from more than 3700 respondents.

“According to his survey, 74 per cent are now planning to raise rents more than they were initially.”

Supplied Auckland University professor of economics Robert MacCulloch says he is not impressed with the messaging from investor groups.

Tony Alexander said whilst people don’t always do what they say they will, even if half of investors acted as the survey results indicate, there would be a significant impact on the rental market.

Professor MacCulloch said any prediction of how much rents could rise depended upon

the extent to which price increases lead to the loss of customers.

If landlords tried to pass all the costs on to renters they may find themselves with empty properties as renters found alternatives, or renters may have nowhere else to go and wind up having to accept increases, MacCulloch said.

“Who bears the cost – whether it’s the provider or the buyer – depends on that crucial variable, and they don’t know what it is.”

“If you hike rents a lot of people might do the maths and say ‘let’s have a shot at trying to buy houses’, especially if they aren't going up as much, or they drop and the government is helping with a deposit,” MacCulloch said.

Supplied Auckland University senior lecturer in property Michael Rehm.

Auckland University senior lecturer in property Michael Rehm said he foresaw little impact on renters aside from situations where a landlord sold to a first-time buyer and forced the existing tenant to move out.

“Renters do not speculate and merrily bid up rents. Market rent is a function of renter households' incomes.

“If these households' incomes rise, rents will tend to rise. If their incomes fall, which may happen due to the bursting of housing bubbles across NZ, then rents will fall as well.”

Renters already spend a larger proportion of their household earnings on housing than owner-occupiers, suggesting rents are already high.

According to Stats NZ, renters are about twice as likely as homeowners to spend 40 percent or more of their household income on housing costs.

Claim: Investors will be forced to sell, creating a shortage of rentals and overcrowding

King said recent changes could lead to the sell-off of rental stock, resulting in fewer homes available to rent and overcrowding as tenants move in with each other to cope.

Economist Tony Alexander agreed, saying his survey found 32 per cent plan on not buying rental property that they were considering buying, and 25 per cent of respondents were considering selling.

When it comes to rentals, however, any prediction has to be seen in relation to supply and demand.

If investors are forced to sell because they find themselves overly exposed in the new policy environment, those houses do not disappear – they are bought by another investor or filled by owner-occupiers.

Supplied Auckland University senior lecturer in property Michael Rehm said very few leveraged properties made a profit.

MacCulloch said there would likely be houses that had been in a large investor portfolio that become an owner-occupied home.

“That’s sort of the overall effect [the Government is] trying to engineer, and I don’t see that as completely unreasonable,” he said.

If more overcrowding occurred in rentals, statistics suggest it would be cost-driven rather than due to any existing difference in the occupancy.

Census data from 2018 shows the occupancy of rentals and owner-occupied properties are almost identical – with an average of 2.7 and 2.8 people in an owner-occupied home and rental respectively.

King said the warning of overcrowding is still relevant however, because based on those figures, for every 28 rentals sold to an owner-occupier there would be one household left without a home.

Claim four: Ending interest deductibility is unfair because all businesses do it

The NZPIF has rejected the Government’s labelling of interest deductibility as a loophole, and said property investing was now one of the few industries that could not claim mortgage interest as a tax deduction.

Michael Rehm’s research provides insights to why interest deductibility is so important to investors: He found that the vast majority (over 80 per cent) of leveraged rental property purchased between 2002 and 2016 were loss making.

Rehm’s research found mortgage interest deductability was “a key political practice supporting house price appreciation”.

He found that unlike markets such as the United States, New Zealand owner-occupiers could not seek tax relief from mortgage interest payments, but property investors could, which significantly reduced investors’ tax burden. This was also part of the Government’s argument for stopping the practice.

Rehm’s conclusion was investors had purchased to speculate on a future, tax-free capital gain.

King however rejected that investors had the same motive as speculators and said investors bought as long-term investments because once mortgages were paid off, they were a good source of income during retirement.

MacCulloch said property investment wasn't a business like any other and shouldn’t automatically have the benefit of deducting interest for tax purposes.

He says most businesses produce a product or service which adds value, contributes to a growth in the country's gross domestic product (GDP), and as a result incurs government sales tax (GST), whereas the buying and selling of used houses does not.

“It’s not that unreasonable the government says there’s a group of folks who are not contributing to GDP in the usual way, but are instead buying and selling houses and speculating and living off the capital gain and maybe renting out the property in between.

“Well that's not adding GDP to the country, aside from rental services. But many Kiwi landlords have not been in this game for the rental side of things, but instead are primarily hunting for the capital gain.”

Claim: New policies breach investors’ human rights

As investors attempt to fight the new policies, it is understood that part of their efforts include investigating whether the rule change involves a breach of landlords’ human rights, including the ability to own their own properties, and the ability to make money.

Supplied/Stuff Victoria University of Wellington law faculty senior lecturer Eddie Clark says investors’ chances of reversing law changes are low.

Victoria University of Wellington law faculty senior lecturer Eddie Clark said in terms of a legal challenge, he thought it'd have very low chances of success on human rights grounds and, presuming the Government is making this change via either statute or regulation, low chances of success on any other basis as well.

He said there was no 'human right' to private property in New Zealand.

“There isn't a right to property in the Bill of Rights Act or in the Human Rights Act, and not clearly one in the major international human rights covenants we've signed up to.

“There is some pedigree to the idea of a right to property at common law, but to the extent that exists it only protects against government expropriation of property without compensation, which this situation doesn't involve, and that can be overidden by legislation anyway.”

MacCulloch agreed, and said it was the unique power of a government to leverage taxes, and nothing that had been done was particularly unusual.

Claim: The Government has put first home buyer interests ahead of renters

The NZPIF has said new policies prioritised first home buyers over renters, because new rules may lead to a reduction in rental stock and rising rents as landlords passed on new expenses to tenants.

MacCulloch said the Government would probably respond that it had offered help to low-income renters in previous packages.

“It's top priority groups from a welfare perspective are those folks and first home buyers.

“Maybe some higher income people who are renters will pay more, but only to the extent to which costs are passed onto them – I would expect the majority of the costs of the government's latest announcement will be borne by owners.”

However, Rehm disagreed, saying tenants in private rental are just first home buyers in waiting.