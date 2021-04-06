Property investors 'almost hysterical' over housing policy change, economist says

An economics professor has taken a swing at the New Zealand Property Investors Federation (NZPIF), accusing them of engaging in “heavy industry lobbying” as they argue against the Government’s new housing policies.

Auckland University’s Robert MacCulloch​ says the group is attempting to scare the public and dissuade the government from pursuing changes, which include a doubling of the bright-line test and ending interest deductibility for investors.

He said he usually tried to be non-partisan and avoid picking a fight, but his impression of investors’ reaction to policy change was “not so much arguing good or bad economics, but heavy industry lobbying.”

Supplied Auckland University professor of economics Robert MacCulloch says he is not impressed with the messaging from investor groups.

“They’re almost protesting too loudly on it, and it’s almost hysterical. It’s almost coming through that there are powerful vested interests at play,” he said.

When the accusation was put to the NZPIF, president Andrew King acknowledged the body lobbied on behalf of its members but denied it was using scare tactics.

David White/stuff NZ Property Investors Federation president Andrew King says the organisation’s commentary had been reasonable.

“We answer media, that could be deemed as lobbying, we speak with officials, we speak with MPs – of course we do. We are the spokespeople for rental property providers,” he said.

“As Renters United the other day said they wanted rent caps, and they were going to lobby MBIE [Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment], they’re going to lobby MPs, they’re going to do a campaign to get it done. It's exactly the same.”

One of the statements which particularly irked MacCulloch was an NZPIF estimation that change to interest deductibility rules would increase the cost of supplying a rental with $600,000 mortgage debt, by $6000 per year.

The Government’s new policies take away investors’ ability to offset home loan interest costs against rental income when tax time comes around.

MacCulloch said this, along with comments from the NZPIF that costs would be passed on to the end user, might make renters panic that their annual rent bill would go up by thousands.

King responded by saying MacCulloch was wrong to assume the NZPIF was suggesting rents would increase to this extent.

“When we say something, and he reads something into it, he’s putting words into our mouths,” he said.

King said the NZPIF was having to estimate impacts because the Government hadn’t crunched the numbers prior to announcing the new measures.

He said there was a lot of fear in the air and that was because there was an “information vacuum”.

“We are trying to plug that, because we have got experience in this.”

The Property Investors Federation is currently undertaking a survey of investors that should give better estimates on additional costs incurred by investors as a result of policy changes.

Supplied/Stuff As Otago University research fellow Lucy Telfar-Barnard said property investors were catastrophising

Otago University research fellow Lucy Telfar-Barnard said the impression she had received from investor commentary was also “that the sky had fallen”.

”There’s a lot of catastrophising going on, and I would be surprised if, in the fullness of time, things look quite as terrible,” she said.

She took particular issue with the idea that rental stock sell-off meant fewer choices for renters and the issue had to be seen in terms of supply and demand.

She said Census data showed occupancy of rentals and owner-occupied properties were almost identical, suggesting if rentals were sold to owner-occupiers, supply and demand would go down in tandem.

Census data from 2018 shows occupancy sits at an average of 2.7 people in an owner-occupied home and 2.8 in a rental.

King argued the warning of overcrowding was still relevant, because based on those stats for every 28 rentals sold to an owner-occupier there would be one rental household left without a property.

Investors accused of playing renters off first home buyers

The morning after the government’s announcement the NZPIF issued a press release stating the new policies prioritised first home buyers over renters, the argument being the policies were unfriendly to investors who might be forced to put up rent or sell, reducing overall stock.

MacCulloch said this argument was a thinly-veiled attempt to play renters off against first home buyers, and people should not forget the NZPIF’s objective was to benefit its members and investors.

But King said: “It wasn't at all an attempt to play the groups off each other. Representatives from both these groups have said they are disappointed with the rule change, and we also think it is bad for both groups.

“Our goal is to protect the rental property industry, including the interests of both landlords and tenants. While these rule changes apply to landlords they will ultimately affect the end user, tenants.”

MacCulloch said the Government would likely face more resistance as changes came into effect.

“There’s a lot of money obviously tied up in property in New Zealand, and the Labour government know that, so they’ve picked a fight with a pretty powerful industry.”