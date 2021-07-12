Waiheke Islanders pushed out as property asking prices increase 71pc in a year

The asking prices for properties on Waiheke Island have increased 71 per cent in a year, leading to fears it is becoming just a getaway for the rich.

Asking prices for houses on the island, a 40-minute ferry ride from central Auckland, have reached an average of $1.75 million, according to figures from RealEstate.co.nz.

The cost of property on other Hauraki Gulf Islands, including Great Barrier and Rakino, leapt 38 per cent in the same period.

By comparison, Auckland City only increased 15 per cent.

Community leaders said the skyrocketing prices and the rent increases that come with them are excluding locals from the market.

JASON DORDAY/Stuff Waiheke Island is a 40-minute ferry ride from central Auckland.

Waiheke Budgeting Service manager Amelia Lawley said many of her clients are spending up to 80 per cent of their wages on rent, and 40-50 people per week require the service’s foodbank.

“I can’t remember the last time I had a client come through the door needing to actually work out how to use their money better. The clients we get now don’t have any money,” she said.

Lawley, who has managed the budgeting service for nine years, said the island risks losing its diversity .

Supplied Waiheke Budgeting Service manager Amelia Lawley says many Waiheke residents have packed up and left in the past couple of years.

“People have been hanging on by their fingernails to remain on Waiheke, and then in the last couple of years the clinging is just no longer possible, and they have to get up and go.”

Onetangi Residents Association co-chairman Thomas Schaefer said he had noticed a shift towards more wealthy owners buying up property as weekend and holiday homes.

Census data showed an increase in unoccupied dwellings (dwellings where no one was home on census day) but a decrease in empty dwellings (properties that clearly had no occupants).

In 2018, the census found 2097 unoccupied dwellings, up from 1803 in 2013.

The number of empty dwellings, however, decreased from 1650 to 1038 in the same period.

“It just changes it from a family environment, people aren’t coming out, they aren’t connected with their neighbours, they’re not as connected to the civic activities that make any small town work,” Schaefer said.

“Waiheke is 9000 people, and it requires a certain number of people to volunteer.

“It’s going to change. For better or worse, remains to be seen.”

He said many living and working on the island who hadn’t bought years ago found themselves priced out.

This is particularly being felt by lower-wage, hourly workers, like hospitality staff.

Café Fenice had to reduce its services last weekend because it couldn’t find enough workers.

Manager Max Iannuzzi said the situation is mostly down to foreigners with work visas no longer arriving, but local hospitality workers moving off the island is also contributing.

Schaefer said a general lack of properties on the market is also increasing prices.

Realestate.co.nz data suggested a reduction in properties for sale, with 17 listed in June compared to 26 for the same month the year before.

Average sale prices have also sharply increased, albeit at a slower rate.

A CoreLogic spokesman said the only areas in the Hauraki Gulf islands with more than 10 sales so far this year are the Waiheke suburbs of Oneroa, Ostend and Surfdale.

“In Oneroa the median sales price has increased by 24 per cent (from $1.22m to $1.51m), in Ostend it has increased 13 per cent (from $840k to $950k) and in Surfdale it has increased by 55 per cent (from $837k to $1.29m).”

Prices moving beyond grasp of Great Barrier locals

Margie Daley is the chair of the Building a Flourishing Community Aotea Trust, which is working to establish a stable pool of rentals on Great Barrier Island.

She said she is not surprised by the 38 per cent rise in asking prices, and during her 15 years on the island has seen many locals priced out.

The price increases are worsened by Great Barrier residents typically having low incomes, Daley said. The 2018 census recorded a personal median income of $21,200 on the island, compared to $34,400 for greater Auckland.

Daley said rents are also becoming “astronomically high”, and rental stock is limited.

CoreLogic was unable to provide price data for Great Barrier, due to the small sample size.

“We have only five sales so far this year on Great Barrier, and only 14 for all of 2020, and just two on Rakino, and two more for all of 2020, so any price measure is likely to be very volatile and essentially meaningless,” the spokesman said.