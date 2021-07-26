Housing crisis: Why are Kiwis so hell-bent on owning their own home?

Auckland University professor of urban planning Elham Bahmanteymouri explains why Kiwis have poured so much capital into housing, while other countries are content to rent.

In many countries, renters are content with their lot, so why are Kiwis so hell-bent on owning their own home?

Trade Me Property sales director Gavin Lloyd puts it down to two things: the enduring quarter-acre dream, and the promise of big returns.

“We have seen immense growth in property prices over the past five years and based on the current rate of price growth we’re seeing, you’re almost guaranteed to see an increase in value,” he says.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Kiwis are hell-bent on owning their own home.

While the quarter-acre dream is further out of reach than ever before, with deposits too large for most incomes, Lloyd says, that doesn't mean the dream is fading.

Elham Bahmanteymouri, Auckland University lecturer in urban planning, has a different take: the quarter-acre dream isn’t just an historical hangover or even a cultural phenomenon – it's driven by economic realities.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Auckland University lecturer in urban planning Elham Bahmanteymouri believes the Kiwi quarter-acre dream is a result of economic conditions.

“In New Zealand, people are obsessed with home ownership because, simply, it brings security for people – for their future, their time of retirement, and many other aspects of life.”

“It is linked to more security and definitely from the economic point of view less cost for the people.”

Mortgage payments barely above rent

Across the country, it costs the average first home buyer just $18 extra per week to pay off a mortgage than renting a home, according to CoreLogic data from June.

As Bahmanteymouri points out, when you’re paying a mortgage, you’re paying off an asset that’s likely to be increasing in value.

“The point is that it’s an investment, you own something for yourself that you can sell anytime,” she said.

“By paying rent people do not own anything, they just spend their money for nothing, for shelter that is not permanent.”

Because inflation of house prices was higher than the general economy and mortgage interest rates, it also meant housing was more or less a no-lose investment, Bahmanteymouri said.

The unscientific measure of FOMO (the fear of missing out) is also often alluded to by economists as contributing to increasingly exclusionary prices, which jumped nearly 30 per cent in a year.

Why renters are content abroad

In many Scandinavian countries and some states in southern Germany, local councils own large swathes of land and often hold larger stocks of social housing, Bahmanteymouri said.

In Germany and other more industrialised nations there were also often large rental areas created during the 60s, 70s and 80s to cater to workers, which remain today, alleviating housing pressures, she said.

New Zealand, which was a largely service-based economy in city centres, working in the likes of IT and education, had never built up this kind of dense housing.

“In some states of Germany there isn’t any alternative, people are not allowed to own their property, the land is owned by the government or by city councils, and they can just rent. It’s a type of social democracy system of governing.”

“When there isn’t an alternative then homeownership is not a dream as it is here.”

In Sweden, there was actually a renters’ union that bartered with landlords to set the price, rather than the landlords dictating, Bahmanteymouri said.

“I believe the left party in Sweden is more radical than the left parties in New Zealand. Basically we are obsessed with some employment and ecological issues and not [housing].”

Supplied Trade Me property sales director Gavin Lloyd says the huge house price growth can't continue forever.

Little right to make a rental your own

Another contributor to Kiwis’ obsession with owning is the limited rights of renters. As Lloyd points out: “If we compare New Zealand to other parts of the world, Kiwi renters do not have as many rights.

“Up until recently, tenants were not allowed to make minor changes to a property without consulting their landlord.”

Changes to tenancy law in February allowed renters to make alterations to a property which landlords could not decline if they were deemed minor.

Minor changes are things that can be easily reversed, are low risk to the property, and don't require regulatory consent. Examples include changing curtains, baby-proofing (for example installing a baby gate), and earthquake-proofing, for example securing a bookshelf to the wall.

“We’ve seen the Government make some moves to give renters more rights in the past year and with more changes on the horizon, it will be interesting to see whether this increases the duration of tenancies in coming years,” Lloyd said.

george heard/Stuff Data from June suggests it is cheaper to be paying a mortgage than renting in Christchurch.

Bahmanteymouri said renters’ ability to make changes to their homes is still highly restricted compared to in Scandinavia.

“When the owner is the local government people treat the home like their own home.”

Rentals in worse condition in almost every way

Even taking money out of the equation, the fact that the average rental property is in worse condition on almost every measure also likely contributes to Kiwis’ burning desire to buy.

Statistics New Zealand’s Housing in Aotearoa: 2020 report found rental homes were twice as likely to be mouldy, in need of repair or cold.

To put that in perspective, Stats NZ found 33 per cent of rental stock was mouldy, six per cent was in need of major repairs, and 33 per cent was always or often cold.

Renters also have less security of tenure, with the report noting renting in New Zealand was associated with greater residential movement, which could be detrimental to health and wellbeing.

Almost 40 per cent of renters from private landlords had lived at that their current address for less than one year, the report found.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Kay Saville-Smith’s research predicts in two decades half of those turning 65 won't own their own home.

Pension not enough for renters

Grey Power manager of health policy Joanne Reid said superannuation was based on the retiree owning their home, but for an increasing number that was not the reality.

Home-ownership data from the 2018 Census found leading up to retirement age (60 to 64 years), about 1 in 4 people did not own the home they lived in.

As part of the Ministry of Social Development’s Ageing Well National Science Challenge, researcher Kay Saville-Smith predicted home-ownership among retirees would plummet in the years to come.

“In 20-30 years time it is likely that less than half of those turning 65 years will be owner occupiers,” she said.

From Reid's point of view, reliance on the private rental market was causing a lot of hardship.

“Renting isn’t bad, but the way we’re doing it here isn’t conducive to people living well at whatever age.”

House prices unlikely to go down

Bahmanteymouri doubted New Zealand would see any fall in house prices, with New Zealand attracting a lot of attention internationally for its response to Covid-19 and a lot of people eager to come here.

“I think when you have more accumulation of capital in one country it means we will never see a drop in the prices.”