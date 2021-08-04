Staying put in a rental can save you up to $110 per week, research finds

Infometrics chief forecaster Gareth Kiernan and senior economist Brad Olsen discuss how planning and zoning changes determine where and what we build.

Renters often presume they are better off staying in the property they have, rather than braving the market and looking for a new home – and it turns out they’re right.

For the first time researchers have measured how much cheaper staying put can be.

Drawing on data from the last census, researcher Alan Bentley found Wellingtonians faced the biggest potential rent hikes, with residents paying an estimated $110 more if they sought out a new rental during the first quarter of 2018.

There has been a drop in rental supply in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

This translated to an actual median rent of $350, compared to a potential rent of $460.

In Auckland, the saving from staying put was estimated to be $70, which translated to median actual rental costs of $450, compared with $520 potential rent for new lettings.

Researcher Alan Bentley said his research gave him a new appreciation of how moving could impact renters' finances.

Alan Bentley wrote in his paper, Sticky Rents and The Affordability of Rentals for Housing in New Zealand, that this implied a typical sitting tenant could face a $70 per week rent increase if their circumstances changed, and they needed to pay contemporary market rent.

“Alternatively, this can be thought of as a typical $70 per week mobility premium that a tenant may face to change landlord or location,” the report read.

Bentley said the numbers didn’t surprise him, but doing the calculations brought home that many tenants faced a risk of increased rents when their tenancies ended.

Graphs show the actual rental costs in black, compared to potential costs in red.

“This may be a big financial shock for some people and for others the cost differences may limit their mobility choices to move locations for work,” he said.

“Unfortunately, we don’t have any data that allows for more recent analysis of sticky rents on affordability since the 2018 census.”

Bentley said Stats NZ’s Rental Price Index provides the latest reliable data on rental price inflation, and showed rental prices for new tenancies increased 4.9 per cent for the year to June 2021, compared with a 3.1 per cent annual increase across all tenancies.

Hawke's Bay and Otago show steep potential rental price increases in recent times

The findings were published in a paper released on Wednesday in the New Zealand Population Review (NZPR).

It found 13 of the 16 regional councils had a difference of $50 or more between actual rents and the rents that were newly being taken up.

The smallest difference between actual and potential rent was found in the West Coast region, which had both the lowest rental costs and decreasing rents for newly-let properties in the years preceding the 2018 census.

TradeMe figures show reduced listings

Figures on available rentals on TradeMe might reflect a reluctance among renters to leave their properties.

Trade Me Property sales director Gavin Lloyd said looking at the platform’s latest June data, all three main centres of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch saw a drop in rental supply when compared to the year prior.

“Housing affordability is a big driver behind this rental situation. Most renters are put off by the sheer size of [the] mortgage they need to own a property and end up choosing lifestyle over mortgage repayments. With more tenants staying put, this means [fewer] rentals coming on to the market,” he said.

Another factor was recent changes to rental legislation which may have caused some landlords to sell their rentals altogether, Lloyd said.

“We also saw a number of short term rentals moved onto the long term market in June last year in response so slowed tourism following lockdown, which is reflected in last month’s year-on-year decrease.”

Worker mobility could be impacted

Researcher Kay Saville-Smith, who helped prepare the research for inclusion in the NZPR, said the differences in prices could inhibit people from moving, even when there may be opportunities elsewhere.

“Particularly if those opportunities are temporary, the fear of not being able to return to an affordable tenancy may dissuade people from taking up alternative employment opportunities for instance,” she said.

Kay Saville-Smith said workforce mobility might be affected if renters don't want to leave their property for fear of higher rents.

Saville-Smith said she was not surprised by the findings, as they reflected other qualitative research based on testimonials.

“The extent to which there is a difference varies over time and place to place. The message is that we need to look at both sets of market rents.”

Sticky Rents quoted 2020 research which found the private rental market is characterised by speculation.

“Tenants may seek a home on the rental market, but rental housing is primarily income-stream generators and investment vehicles for landlords and property investors,” Bentley wrote.