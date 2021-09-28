Call for estate agents to stop recommending unaccredited inspectors

Auckland University professor of urban planning Elham Bahmanteymouri explains why Kiwis have poured so much capital into housing, while other countries are content to rent. (Video first published in July 2021)

A building surveyor who helped develop government guidelines on pre-purchase inspections has called for real estate agents to stop handing out recommendations for unaccredited house inspectors and greater regulation.

Bruce Symon established Wellington-based property inspection company Realsure with his wife Sarah. The pair said real estate agents could have a vested interest in recommending inspectors supplying soft or inadequate reports.

She said clients often reported estate agents handing out fliers recommending inspectors, many of whom had no accredited pre-purchase inspection training. She supplied one such leaflet to Stuff from real estate agency Lowe and Co.

The flyer included four recommendations for inspectors, two of whom held no membership or accreditation from the organisations offering training.

Pre-purchase inspections are often relied upon by buyers to find any defects in a property, such as leaks.

Bruce Symon is also a trainer for the Building Officials Institute of New Zealand (BOINZ), one of several organisations recognised by banks.

Others include the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors (RICS), New Zealand Institute of Building surveyors (NZIBS), and New Zealand Institute of Building Inspectors (NZIBI).

BOINZ is a non-profit organisation aimed at encouraging members to better understand their responsibilities and duties as building surveyors, however as trainers the Symons are paid for their work in up-skilling inspectors.

Stuff spoke to both unaccredited inspectors on the flyer. One was a transitional member of NZIBS currently undergoing training modules, and the other had a long history in the industry and had worked for the Master Builders Association, which he said provided solid experience.

“What we want is for home buyers or sellers to be aware of the risk of using uncertified house inspectors or ones referred by the real estate agent. We would prefer they direct purchasers to BOINZ or NZIBS,” Sarah Symon said.

Realsure/Stuff Bruce Symon is the co-founder of property inspector firm Realsure and a trainer with the Building Officials Institute of New Zealand’s accredited building surveyors programme.

Lowe and Co managing director Craig Lowe said the agency followed Real Estate Authority guidelines, which stated a licensee could provide a list of possible providers, as long as there was a reasonable number of options and no specific recommendations were made from the list.

“Our clients and customers are free to use anyone in the industry, and in my experience a buyer chooses a builder on a range of variables including price, availability, and reputation - so we are just providing a list of local people to be helpful then it's totally up to the buyer,” Lowe said.

“I haven't personally ever had any feedback from clients that accreditation with BOINZ has a correlation with good reports, and it is a huge industry with many, very thorough and experienced builders out there, yet in Wellington there are only two building companies listed with BOINZ.”

Liz McDonald/Stuff Pre-purchase property inspections are often relied upon to find any defect with a house.

In response, BOINZ chief executive Nick Hill said estate agents often gave out the same list of recommended inspectors regardless of property type, and this had the effect of minimising the ability of qualified and accredited inspectors to establish viable business opportunities.

Industry classified as unregulated

The guidelines for pre-purchase property inspections are laid out by Standards New Zealand’s (a part of the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment) Property Inspection Standard. They are voluntary.

An MBIE spokeswoman said because the market was unregulated, the Ministry was not able to comment. She said MBIE was not currently considering any investigation or regulation of the market.

Realsure/Stuff Realsure director Sarah Symon says the number of property inspectors whose reports are challenged remains the industry’s ‘best kept secret’

Bruce Symon said builders wil sometimes turn their hand to property inspecting without any relevant certification or training in surveying and the inspection standard.

He said that often leaves buyers with little recourse if a report is substandard or something was missed.

Sarah Symon said most issues were resolved out of court. The Ministry of Justice was not able to supply statistics for how often poor inspections led to court action.