DIY: Simple projects to keep your kids happy during self-isolation

Play around with patterns until you find a combination you like for your pressed flower phone case.

If you're worried about how you'll keep your kids entertained during the Covid-19 lockdown, you're not alone. But help is at hand.

On the days when you're running low on energy or ideas, but you're still keen to minimise their screen time, why not get them to try one of these simple DIY projects. They're quick, easy, and don't have to cost the earth!

PERSONALISED PHONE CASE

JASON DORDAY/HOMED Using pressed flowers is just one way to personalise your phone cover.

Unleash your creative side by creating a personalised phone case. We've used pressed flowers, but you could just as easily use paper cutouts to create your own image, or pictures from comics or magazines. Just make sure you don't overlap too many pieces and make it too thick.

STENCIL-PRINTED CUSHION COVERS

JASON DORDAY/Stuff.co.nz Bring your own designs to life using this stencil-printed cushion tutorial.

We've used a ready-made cushion cover to keep things simple, but if you want to make your own or have some leftover fabric to use, you could combine this project with our no-sew cushion cover.

As for the design - the possibilities are endless!

TULLE POM-POMS

JASON DORDAY/Stuff.co.nz These tulle pom-poms are quick and easy to make and look great.

Super quick, incredibly easy and very effective, making your own tulle pom-poms is a great way to bring a bit of life to a room. Use one as a wall hanging, or make lots in different colours to hang as a garland.

FIDGET SPINNERS

They may have had their day in 2017/18, but if the little people in your life are still keen, here's how to make your own fidget spinner.