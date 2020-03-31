Clever Poppy: How to make floral Easter bunny ears

Get into the Easter crafting spirit with these DIY bunny ears.

I just love times like Easter and Christmas, and how magic they are for young children.

I think it's super cute how my 3-year-old and 5-year-old believe in the magic of holidays like this, and I will do everything in my power to foster that while it lasts.

Part of this is doing crafts together in the lead-up to Easter and building up the excitement and anticipation of the holiday.

So I couldn't resist making these little DIY Easter bunny ears, and seeing just how cute the kids looked as they hopped around on a pre-Easter egg hunt to try them out.

Julie Stuart/CLEVER POPPY How adorable would your little one look in these Easter bunny ears?

There are lots of ways you could make the ears on these headbands. I chose to use floral wire, which I already had at home, wrapped in twine for a more rustic look. But you really could use anything in the cupboard at home - like felt, pipecleaners or cardboard. Get creative, and use this as a guide.

Depending on the look you want, you can make them super feminine or more low-key. I wasn't sure if my little boy, Harvey, would want to wear them, but I made him a set with cute green flowers and buds, and he got totally into it. You could also try little acorns and berries for a different look.

I'm going to be honest - the headbands were a little tippy once they got on. So definitely make sure the headbands are a tight fit, and if you need to, secure them in place with bobby pins.

If they don't stay on through the jumping and hopping around of an Easter egg hunt, at least get some cute photos of the kids wearing them first!

You will need:

Floral wire – grab one that's not too stiff, that you could easily wrap around the headband to secure it in place

Twine

Kids' headbands – I found the ones that have the little gripper prongs worked best

Flowers – I used artificial ones, but you could try fresh or dried

A hot glue gun

Pliers to cut the artificial flowers

Scissors

Step 1

Grab two bits of floral wire and the twine. Cut some twine and glue the end to the wire with the hot glue gun. Then wrap the twine around the wire, keeping it firm and pushing it together to keep it tight as you go.

I glued it a few times along with the hot glue gun as I went, to help keep it secure. It can get a bit messy, but that's what hot glue guns are like, and I didn't worry about these looking perfect at all.

This is the most time-consuming part of the project, so don't worry if it takes a little while. Once you've finished, add some glue to the end and cut it off.

Step 2

Do the other ear, then fold them both in half to make a bunny ear shape.

Step 3

Take the ears and fold the two bottom ends tightly over the headband, to put them in place. I also added a good amount of glue to hold them secure too.

Step 4

Now that the ears are in place, we can add some lovely flowers and foliage! I grabbed some greenery and used that as the starting point. Then glued that across the headband under the ears.

I added flowers and other little sprigs of foliage, until I was happy with the look.

You might need to glue then push the flowers in place and hold until the glue dries.

I ended up with glue all over my fingers (ouch!) and the headband, but you can't really see it in the end. It's OK if it's a bit messy, in my books.

So that's it, you've learnt how to make some super cute Easter bunny ears. I think these are so sweet on the kids, and they looked so adorable hopping around with them for our little Easter egg hunt.

Julie Stuart blogs as Clever Poppy, you can follow her on Instagram here.