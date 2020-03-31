Australian mum's 'ridiculous' $1277 electricity bill leads to drastic action

Jo Abi and her son Philip, whose air conditioner use added a huge amount to her power bill.

This article originally appeared in Nine Honey and is reproduced with permission.

I just received a $1000 electricity bill. Actually, it is $1023, to be exact. Ridiculous, right?

That's not even for a quarter - that's for one month, as I've always preferred to pay my big bills monthly, including electricity and all of my insurance policies.

I can't even blame coronavirus for this one and I was already panicking about how much higher my electricity bill would be now that I am working from home and my kids are being home-schooled.

READ MORE:

* Air conditioning blowing hot and cold in your office is more common than you think

* Here are six ways to save on your power bill

* How much does it cost to put a load of washing through the dryer?

* How to shrink your power bill

WARWCK SMITH/STUFF With schools closed in New Zealand for the next month, a principal hands out learning packages to kids who'll be home schooled.

My brother gave me his portable air conditioning unit to put in my son's room, which is always hotter than the rest of our apartment. Philip, 15, has also been playing VR (virtual reality) games a lot, which makes him sweat even more.

Little did I know he'd use the air conditioning unit 24 hours a day and never, ever remember to turn it off when we were leaving the house. I also didn't know it would add so much to our bill in just a one-month period!

Lesson learned.

123RF Turn all appliances off at the switch if you can.

It's terrible timing because now school is out and I am working from home, I'm already anticipating several of my bills going up, especially my electricity bill.

Thankfully, I have learned a lot of tips and tricks over the years to keep my energy costs low, and I have now added a ban on portable air condition units to that list. Philip, meet fan. Fan, meet Philip.

My tips are pretty basic and seemingly obvious, but they are also easy to forget.

They include:

* Turning all unused appliances off at the switch;

* Not leaving devices on charge for longer than necessary or overnight;

* Avoiding using multiple devices at once;

* Waiting for full laundry and dishwashing cycles before use;

* Plugging up any breezeways and gaps in doors while using heaters and air conditioning units;

* Unplug your dryer and use a clothes horse unless in case of emergency. A dryer is NOT an iron. I repeat, a dryer is NOT an iron.

To add to these tips, I reached out to Power Club Limited's chief marketing officer Renée Mariette.

Mariette says heating and cooling typically accounts for anywhere between 20-50 per cent of household energy costs.

"Water heaters, washing machines, clothes dryers and lighting account for almost 40 per cent combined," she said.

"If you're working from home now, you may use more electricity than you usually would by running your air-con and lighting.

"Fortunately, we are not experiencing extreme weather conditions, which will make it easier to maintain your comfort levels while working from home, without blowing the electricity budget."

Mariette says for consumers hit with an unexpectedly large bill (hand slowly goes up) you can contact your energy retailer and ask them to review your bill and in the past when my bill has turned out to be correct, I've called and asked for a longer period of time to pay it and asked for any late fees to be waived.

"You can prepare for higher bills by setting aside a larger energy allocation compared to your typical budget," Mariette says.

"Even if your energy bills remain relatively stable through this period, creating an emergency stash will help you to feel more in control during these difficult times."

She also suggests contacting your retailer for a better deal or shopping around for a new provider.

Other simple tips for lowering power costs include:

* Shifting household errands and chores away the most expensive peak period between 4.30 and 9.30pm;

* Limiting children's device time;

* Turning lights off in unused rooms;

* Switching to LED light bulbs which last longer and use 75 per cent less energy;

* Checking the energy star rating of appliances and when replacing, ensure you purchase a highly efficient device.