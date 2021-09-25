Still working from home? Sort out your desk so it doesn't leave you in agony

Those of us who can work from home have had to be pretty agile with our workspaces recently.

After lockdown 2020, many of us upgraded our home workspaces from a chair at the dinner table, to something more purposeful. But did any of us really pay attention to our WFH office ergonomics? How many of us got an occupational health nurse to give our home workspaces a virtual look over?

There’s a reason occupational health experts exist, and spend so much time checking how we sit and use our chairs and desks.

Chris Montgomery/UNsplash Remember to keep moving, stand up, move your laptop somewhere else, have a stretch.

If you’re still using your home desk for eight hours a day, even two or three times a week, it needs to work for you, not against you.

“A good desk needs to be at least 720mm high,” says Workingwise managing director Jeena Murphy.

“If you're a tall person that might be too small for you. But there are ways around that. I'm a big believer in using reams of paper to build up the height of your keyboard and your mouse. It's not fancy but it works.”

Most purpose-made office desks will be a good height for the average range of folks, with a few adjustments.

If you are used to a standing desk, an ergonomic assessment could help you use boxes to get your workstation to the right height. It could also help you get a workstation at the kitchen table set up – it doesn't always have to mean a huge outlay of money to start working safely.

Mimi Thian/UNSPLASH Make sure where ever you side, your back is supported and you have good light.

“Those plastic storage tubs, you can turn them upside down and put your monitor on that. There’s always a way.”

Chairs are more variable, with a number of styles and price points to choose from. Not all “office chairs” are created equal, but there are some key features that will make your workspace more comfortable for an eight-hour day.

Murphy suggests seeing if you can bring your office chair home if you are going into a lockdown or work-from-home period, as they will usually be better quality than you could affordably buy for your home.

“If you're not in that situation [the chair] must have a gas lift, the back must be height adjustable, and have a proper lumber rest, because sometimes people go and buy a chair because it looks lovely, but it's got a completely flat back, there's no lumbar support.

“You've got to have at least two levers, adjusting for the height in the back, and being able to move it back and forth. If you can't afford a foot rest – and some of them are quite expensive – you can improvise with boxes, pillows or a suitcase, anything that will keep your legs at right angles.”

Some chairs will have other levers for the tilt and depth of the seat, too.

Another key thing is to keep moving, even if you have a good WFH set up – flexibility is a key perk of being able to work from home.

"One of my colleagues says she's like a cat when she works from home, she follows the sun around the house with her laptop, She might sit on the couch, then move to the kitchen table, then she might go into the bedroom and have lots of nice pillows to prop herself up with.

"I think if you can manage to maintain good posture, in good set up for 50 per cent of the time, at least, and then keep moving around, [you'll be OK]."

Corinna Kutz/UNSPLASH Most purpose built desks are a standard size, but you can make them work for you if you’re taller, buy raising the keyboard, screen and mouse.

If you’re unsure of your work from home set up, your employer may offer assessments of your home office. Alternatively, places like Workingwise, offers virtual office assessments, as do other sites like Wellnomics or Bodycarenz.

"I know a Zoom assessment sounds funny, but our nurse will just talk to them, and using the stuff they have around them, just help them set themselves up in the best way possible."

Looking for items to make your work from home life more comfy? Here are some of our top picks:

DESKS

Shangri-La compact office desk, $109

This incredibly affordable desk is a chic looking addition to any home decor. Unobtrusive and versatile, with a built in foot rest. Add a pot plant or a stack of books to turn this into a side table when not in use.

WFH desk, $629

This versatile Kiwi designed and built desk, has a rock'n'roll past. It's made in a factory where they used to build tech cases for rock bands. The company pivoted to WFH desks last lockdown, and this chic, Scandie inspire design was born.

Limber petal, from $1,999

Another Kiwi designed home desk, the Limber is one of the most versatile desks out there, with its easy to raise or lower desk top. It's not cheap, but it is pretty, and it will encourage you to sit, kneel, stand, and move. That's why it's be called "the world's healthiest desk".

CHAIRS

Buro Roma Chair, $366.96

With excellent lumbar support, a gas lift and three lever adjustments to the seat and chair back, this is a reasonably priced home office chair. It ain't pretty, but it will do the job well.

Jasper J Enduro Chair, $449

This office chair is specifically designed to be sat in for 8 hours plus, so that's a good place to start. Beyond that it has lumbar support, and all the height, tilt and depth adjustments you could need.

Herman Miller Aeron Remastered, $1950

The Rolls-Royce of work from home chairs, a Herman Miller chair does not come cheap, but it will cradle you through your work day in state of the art style.

KITCHEN TABLE DESK

Collapsible Laptop Stand, 13.90

This will make the screen of your laptop the right height to save your neck if you're working at a desk or dinner table. You'll need to invest in a keyboard and mouse, but your neck is worth it.

Soft Lumbar Cushion, $33.50

Kitchen chairs are brutal on the butt and back after a few minutes, let alone a few hours. Save your lower back with one of these lumbar cushions, the curve the seat back the way you do.

High Density Foam Footrest, $39

Foot rests can be costly, but this versatile cushion can help you move from kitchen table to sofa to desk during your work from home day.

Limber Mini, from $599

Versatile standing desks can take up a huge amount of space and cost a small fortune. But this wee contraption can give you the versatility of a standing desk without the cost or space. Use it as a monitor raiser when your seated, and a standing desk the rest of the time.