Banish level 3 boredom with these easy, affordable DIY projects

All you need is a couple of cinder blocks, timber and paint.

If you’re working from home and starting to look at things you can upgrade in your house that aren’t going to break the bank, you aren’t alone.

Lockdown restrictions haven't stopped Maiko Nagao from being crafty, and the Auckland-based home renovator said it was nice to do things she wouldn’t normally have time for.

“[You] think ‘oh I can’t buy anything, so I’m going to use everything I have at home to make it exciting again’.”

Supplied Using cylinder pipes these tables have been upcycled.

One trick Nagao has shared is how to upcycle a side table you might have that you like the top of, but not the legs.

She said she was looking at an old Citta table she owned, which she loved the top of, but the legs just didn’t suit the style of her renovation.

A fan of cylinder-leg tables, Nagao said she decided to create a dupe of something she saw on Pinterest with PVC pipe.

She cut them to the right length, took off the original table legs and stuck the PVC pipe on with liquid nails, creating a new table that went with the rest of her renovation.

Anything in your house could be upcycled, and Nagao said to really think about what you’re loving at the moment.

“Have a look at your wish list.”

“What do you love, and think creatively.”

Another easy home DIY project, that could be done even under Covid-19 restrictions, was upcycling vases.

“They are super easy.”

Nagao said she took old vases and using cardboard boxes she cut out little shapes, which she attached to the vases.

You could then paint them any colour, and it created “this really cool vase”.

Using white paint and adding baking soda was a combination that created texture, she said.

Another upcycle trick that was easy to do was upcycling old side draws with glue and MDF, Jess Singh said.

Singh has an Instagram account with lots of tips and tricks for your home, including upcycling projects.

“None of the hacks I do are hard, they are all really easy.”

Recently she upcycled a pair of old side draws, using glue and MDF, which she said would have looked much harder than it was.

“All you have to do is cut the MDF.”

Singh also runs a Save vs Splurge segment, which shows expensive and cheaper versions of a similar item.

“It’s insanely popular, and it’s because people are looking for things, and we get stuck in ‘I need to buy everything right now, and I’m on such a [tight] budget I need to go to Kmart’.

“Then everyone’s house looks like a Kmart catalogue.”

Her advice for those looking to style their home was to look at what they could buy at a higher price, but also what they could get cheap that looked expensive.

Things only looked cheap when everything else was cheap, she said.

“Don’t buy everything all at once.”

Things like bedside tables and dresser draws could be bought second-hand and upcycled, and she said she buys a few key pieces and builds her style around those.

“You don’t need to have a massive budget, just layer things slowly and collect pieces.”

There were little things you could do to improve your space as well.

Upcycling your own vases, adding dried fresh flowers, and creating book towers were good ideas.

When it comes to art, Singh said she wasn’t a fan of mass-produced pieces, but she did have a trick for how you could keep the cost down, but get something unique.

She herself had a framed puzzle, but another trick was going onto Etsy and buying printable art from as little as $4.

“I get the best quality paper they have at Warehouse Stationery and all up it can cost me $20, and then I have a new print.

“If someone is going to go to Kmart and spent $20 on a print, they may as well go to Etsy and get a print they love.”