Mother's Day flower hacks tested: I made 20 gerberas go mouldy so you don't have to

I tested five bunches of flowers with five methods for keeping flowers fresh and the winner was...

I arrive at the warehouse at 8am, and pick my way through chest high piles of long boxes, bursting with bright sprays of colour and spiky green stems.

I’ve ordered 5 gerberas and 2 bunches of carnations, but I’m new to this wholesale flower buying lark and when hands me the box I almost drop it, it’s so heavy. I have in fact ordered 5 lots of 5 gerberas and 20 carnations. Oh well, it’s all in the name of science.

The florist tells me they’ll last about ten days, and when I ask for some flower food he says, “you won’t need it”, but gives me a sachet anyway.

Kylie Klein Nixon/Supplied I accidentally bought 35 flowers for science. Whoops.

I will need it, mate, I think, as I manhandle the metre long box back out to the car. I’m conducting vital research for the good of the nation. I’m going to make our mums’ Mother’s Day bunches really last.

READ MORE:

* This Hawkes Bay flower farmer created her fairy tale garden from a bare paddock

* Hastings' farmer of flowers

* Return of the living dead: How dried flowers made a comeback

* 10 plants with beautiful blooms to pick



Have a noodle about online, and you’ll see a thousand tips, tricks hints and guides to getting the most out of a bunch of flowers.

Add Epsom salts, says one site. Mash the stems a bit, says another. Sugar and vinegar, bleach, even antibacterial powder are recommended.

But flowers are too expensive for the average buyer to experiment with, so how are you supposed to know which method works?

"With fresh flowers, you would definitely trim the stems on an angle, about a centimetre, when you receive them with a nice clean cut, and put them into super clean water," says Floriade owner and florist Annwyn Tobin, in Wellington.

"You want your water looking as clear as drinking water. If it ever gets murky, that's the worst thing because there's bacteria developing.”

Pull off any leaves beneath the water line, change the water every couple of days, and keep the flowers out of the sun, because nothing kills a bunch faster than direct sunlight through glass.

Kylie Klein Nixon/Supplied Flowers from a florist should last at least ten days, but can you make them last longer?

"You will find different flowers have a different shelf life. Take out any that have wilted. You can still enjoy others that may be longer lasting," she says.

"I regularly to do little tests at home with different varieties. I've got some roses that I didn't even put [flower food] powder in. I just trimmed the stems, put them in water, and they've lasted beautifully for a week."

If you wary of sustainability – cut flowers suck up a lot of resources - cost, or your will too tend cut fresh flowers, there are other options. "Dried flowers can last a couple of years, and they're so popular," says Tobin. Or try a houseplant for mum instead – we’ve got some top picks.

Floral photographer Emma Bass, whose triumphant, romantic images capture the absolute floral dream for most people, stores her blooms in the basement of her Auckland home till she can shoot them.

"I'm always filled with the anxiety of the flowers about to die and being too busy to do anything with them, so I put them down there [where it’s cold and dark] and they usually last a bit longer.

"I don't mind if they're a little bit gone. They always look a lot fresher when you photograph them than they do in real life.”

Science time

Kylie Klein Nixon/Supplied Gerberas are a popular flower for this time of year as they add a lot of colour in the depths of autumn.

With that preliminary research out of the way, I’m ready to begin.

I have five bunches of five gerberas and four trusty carnations (surely The Flower of Mother's Day). I will test flower food (usually a mix of citric acid, plant food or sugar and an antibacterial agent), Epsom salts, sugar and vinegar, and bleach. The control vase will be plain water.

I scrub out all the vases with hot soapy water, let them dry and fill them about half way with fresh water.

Kylie Klein Nixon/Supplied Clean vases and clean water, we’re ready to go.

I add about a tablespoon of the test substances to each vase, give them a stir to make sure they’re dissolved, and then trim the flowers.

You want to cut at least a centimetre from the end to get rid of the air bubble in the stem that will stop the flower from drinking, and cut the stem on an angle. This allegedly gives the stem more surface area to drink more water, which sounds a bit like Pub Logic to me, but everyone I’ve talked to suggests it, so that’s what I do.

Once they’re in the water I put them in my potting shed out of direct sunlight and... wait.

Kylie Klein Nixon/Supplied The flowers stood up well to a week in the vase... except for the sugar and vinegar flowers, which barely lasted two days.

Day one: After a couple of hours the gerbera heads start to open up. The flowers in the water and the Epsom salts open up completely. Sugar and vinegar are struggling a bit, and the conservatory smells like week-old fish and chips.

Kylie Klein Nixon/Supplied Epsom salts: The absolute winner. The heads opened right up, the stems stayed straight and there was no petal drop.

Day two: Sugar and vinegar are not looking great, the heads have drooped. The smell of vinegar is overpowering. No one told me STEM would be so stinky.

Kylie Klein Nixon/Supplied Water: This went pretty well really, considering. The flower heads drooped, but never got really soft. The water did get a little cloudy and the stems were fuzzy.

Day three: I feel really bad for the flowers in the sugar and vinegar. All the vases except Epsom salts have fuzzy white algae on the stems.

Day four: A pox on sugar and vinegar. The control flowers are a little droopy, but otherwise aren’t looking too bad.

Kylie Klein Nixon/Supplied Bleach: Kept the flowers bright and upright, although they didn’t open up as widely as the others. The stems went a ghastly milky white colour.

Day five: Epsom salts flowers are smashing it. Necks are firm and straight, heads have opened up completely, no petal loss. Control also look good, though still droopy. Bleach are OK but have lost a few petals, also the stems have gone white.

Kylie Klein Nixon/Supplied Flower food: This did pretty well, but the water was cloudy and the stems were furry by the end of the week.

Day six: I am a floral vivisectionist, and it’s not OK. Is it possible I used too much vinegar?

Day seven, conclusions: Sugar and vinegar are laid to rest at 8.45am, but they’ve been beyond help since day three. I even managed to kill the carnations.

Kylie Klein Nixon/Supplied Sugar and vinegar: A bit of a disaster. The flowers started drooping on day one, and by the end of the week they were in a right state. Do not try at home.

Epsom salts are still firm, no petal loss. The water is clear, with no fur. These are only stems that haven't lost colour or started to look a bit rank.

Water flowers are a close second, followed by flower food – which got a little droopy and lost a couple of petals. Bleach bleached the stems, a bit gross.

So, according to my very scientific research: if you want flowers to last longer than a week, sans fur and stink, a tablespoon of Epsom salts to half a litre of water does the trick.