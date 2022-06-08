How to keep your shower glass waterstain-free

I’ve just installed a new glass shower screen, which I’ve been dreading trying to keep clean.

I’m not sure that I have the time or patience to squeegee after every single use (who does?). But nor do I want my bathroom to look grotty after a couple of weeks.

So I recently asked for your tips to help keep my shower glass free from watermarks and soap scum – and you had plenty of ideas. Here’s what you said.

Dishwasher tablet hack

My colleague Kylie Klein Nixon has previously tested this one out.

She said: “I've used vinegar and lemon before - a homemade concoction that's a great replacement for almost all store bought cleaners - but it doesn't really cut through the soap scum. Then a story about using a dishwasher tablet to clean the oven broke, and it seemed like I might have an answer. So, I tried it out.

“The result: A resounding success.” However she adds, sensibly, that while this worked a treat as a one-off deep clean, she doesn’t use it for regular cleaning as there’s a lot of concentrated chemicals in those tablets, and they’re not recommended for your skin.

KYLIE KLEIN NIXON Kylie Klein Nixon getting into a deep shower clean with a dishwasher tablet – with protective gloves.

Swap the squeegee for a towel

Jenny George says: “I keep a small hand towel on the heated towel rail and at the end of my shower each morning I wash each sheet of glass with a quick hose down to remove any soap (you only have to wash it down from where soap may have landed) then quickly dry it off with the hand towel.

“This is much more effective than a squeegee. It is mostly water drops that mark the glass. About once a month I spray inside the shower glass with a commercial descourer, and then wash it off, and dry with the towel. This is what was recommended by the glass installer. My shower glass looks brand new and I constantly get comments from friends about how good it looks.”

Jill Robinson says: “We have had a glass shower door for at least fifteen years, and it is brilliant. We clean it each week with a glass cleaner, and wipe it dry after each use, and it still looks like new. Much, much better than a shower curtain!”

Invest in a window vac

Caroline Jones says that her top tip for keeping a glass shower door clean is to “use a window vac, it's better than a squeegee.”

Clean with baking soda...

Jones also recommends cleaning the glass with baking soda. “While using the shower make a thick paste of baking soda and rub it over the door. Bare hands work best as you can feel where the dirt is. Then simply wash it off.”

...or with meths...

“I use purple methylated spirits, sprayed onto the glass shower door and wiped with a soft cloth. It works great and have been using this method for years. Have never had water stains on the glass,” says Colleen Clyne.

“A squeegee will work fine. Once a week give it a good clean with either glass cleaner or methylated spirits. Meths is a fantastic cleaner,” says Scott.

...or with sugar soap

Roger Whittaker says: “There is no need to use expensive cleaning products to clean showers, I find sugar soap is as good as anything, a small amount in a bucket of warm water using a sponge or cleaning cloth cleans the whole shower including glass panels/shower doors. This is the same product painters and decorators use to clean paint, or prep walls before hanging wallpaper.”

HOMED What is it we love so much about watching other people clean up?

Try glass protectors

“We built a new house 13 years ago and have a large glass walk in shower as well as an enclosed one, and I treated the glass with a product from Mitre 10 called C-thru Shower Shield. You wipe it on when the glass is clean and are supposed to redo if you do a thorough clean, but I've only done it a couple of times since doing it originally.

“After you have a shower, just use the shower wand and hose it down to get rid of any soap residue. No need to squeegee! The glass comes up really sparkling if you clean with a glass cleaner every so often,” says Sue McKenzie.

Take soap-free showers

“The very best way is to never use soap when showering. If you do, you will get soap scum build up on all the glass. You should use 100% ‘soap-free’ shower gel. You will be amazed at how much cleaner the glass will stay if you adopt this very simple habit!” says Jenny.

Thanks for all your tips. Send us your own cleaning hacks – or ones you want us to try out so that you don’t have to – at homed@stuff.co.nz