Why your kitchen sponge is a gross little bacteria farm (and you might want to switch to a brush)

Chicken is making New Zealanders sick and spreading antibiotic-resistant bacteria, say researchers who are calling for safety labels on raw poultry products.

A Norwegian study comparing the amount of bacteria build-up in sponges and brushes used for dish washing found sponges can harbour “more bacteria than there are people on the planet”.

“Campylobacter survived one day in all sponges and salmonella more than seven days in two of three types of sponges [tested],” the study, published in 2021, concluded. Brushes, alternatively, harboured relatively few pathogens, aka bacteria that can make you sick, once dried out.

Professor of Food Safety and Microbiology at Massey University, Steve Flint, said that makes sense. “Sponges have all these crevices and voids in them, so you can expect them to trap a lot of moisture.

"Where we've got moisture trapped we're going to get a lot of bacterial growth, and as well as moisture there are a lot of nutrients there for bacterial growth."

The same bacterial build-up can be found on fabric dish cloths, too.

But it’s not really cause for alarm, Flint said. "I'm not aware of anybody becoming sick because of this sort of thing. Some people will take hygiene to the nth degree, and it's not really that necessary.”

In order for campylobactor or salmonella to grow in the sponge, they would first have to be introduced through poor food hygiene.

Extra care with sponges and cloths should be taken when cleaning up after preparing raw meat such as chicken. But if there isn’t any salmonella in your kitchen, then won’t be any on your cloth to grow.

KYLIE KLEIN NIXON/Stuff Leaving a sponge or cloth in the damp, nutrient rich water creates a breeding ground for bacteria.

"Salmonella is quite a robust organism, and will survive quite nicely in dry conditions, campylobactor is less robust and will die off fairly quickly when it's dried.

"Things you can do to minimise bacterial build up is make sure you rinse the sponge out with water and disinfectant, and then squeeze it thoroughly to get as much moisture as possible out of it.”

You can also leave it somewhere to dry, such as a sunny window sill, or out on the washing line, or consider using a new sponge each day while the ones from the day dry out, effectively killing most bacteria.

Flint says that a far more pressing issue for the health of your home, and for people in general is the overuse of antibacterial cleaners. "One of the biggest problems we have in society at the moment is antimicrobial resistance, and the more you expose organisms to antimicrobials, the greater chance we have of organisms developing resistance," Flint said in March.

Bugs that develop a resistance to chemical sanitisers can also resist antibiotics, and that makes it “very difficult to treat disease and infection”.

"Generally we microbiologists do not condone the use of these antimicrobial wipes and chemical treatments in the home for this reason."

KYLIE KLEIN NIXON/Stuff As long as your sponge or dishcloth dries out between uses, you will keep bacteria down.

According to the Norwegian study, while the same kinds of non-pathogenic and pathogenic bacteria were found on dish brushes, there was far less build-up and a more significant decrease in all bacteria if the brushes were left to dry overnight.

Treating both sponges and brushes with chlorine, boiling them or running them through the dishwasher were effective to reduce salmonella.

”Brushes have a single route for the water to drip out, so they dry quicker. Sponges just don’t dry out as easily as brushes will,” Flint added.