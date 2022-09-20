The extreme penny-pinching tips being shared in the UK

Feeling the pinch as the cost of living keeps rising?

Spare a moment to think of folks in the UK and Australia, who are splitting the sheets of toilet paper, watering down shampoo and even drying and reusing tea bags to make ends meet as the global cost of living keeps getting higher.

In the UK, members of the public and businesses are expecting price hikes on power to the tune of 80% and more in the coming months, thanks to a combination of factors, including Brexit and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

According to the chatter on parenting site Mumsnet, even sunny Australia, once cushioned by its mining industry, is starting to feel the global pinch, with some mums going to extreme lengths to save a bob or two.

It’s all resulted in some pretty strident – even extreme – money saving tips being shared on Facebook and TikTok.

Here are five of the most extreme penny-pinching tips from overseas:

Reuse your tea bags

THE PENNY PINCHER/INSTAGRAM Drying and re-suing tea bags to save pennies... could you do it?

Habitual green tea drinking might already know this one – you can usually get two or three drinkable cups of cha out of one bag – just leave it in the cup for the next one – but actually hanging the used bags out to dry before using them again seems extreme.

That’s one hard-core tip from UK budgeting advocate Al Baker, who shares budgeting and cost saving advice on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, as The Penny Pincher UK.

He also grows his own veges from seed and buys meat when it’s been reduced before getting binned.

Split your loo paper

123rf Could you make do with one ply?

According to UK tabloid, the Daily Mail, one Aussie mum claimes to have made toilet rolls last longer by buying packs of two ply, and painstakingly splitting the rolls into two rolls of single ply.

As anyone who has ever wiped knows, however, this sounds like a false economy, as you’re likely to just end up using more one play to get the job done.

Make your own cleaning product

INACIO PIRES/123RF You can make a very inexpensive home cleaner with lemon and vinegar.

This one isn’t that far out there at all: In 2019, the Mail reported on “a group of cleaners” who created a “miracle spray” from five supermarket products that cost about AU$15 (NZ$16.85), but yields seven or eight bottles of all-purpose cleaner at about NZ$2.38 a bottle.

They claim the cleaner can be used for everything for counter tops to cleaning glass. Similar to the “natural” cleaners which use vinegar and lemon to clean, the five ingredient cleaner uses tap water, vinegar, dishwashing liquid, eucalyptus oil and three teaspoons of washing soda or sodium carbonate.

Water down your shampoos and conditioners.

Getty Images You can water down most bathroom products – almost 1:1 in some cases. But you can also skip the shampoo if you really want to save.

This is one we’ve tried ourselves, and it actually works. You can usually get two bottles out of one depending on the quality of the conditioner and shampoo.

But, did you know, you can save even more money by getting rid of the shampoo altogether – Instead, you can clean your hair with a small amount of conditioner massaged into the scalp and through the ends, and rinsed thoroughly. It will have much the same effect, but snag less, and won’t dry out your scalp. Saves you money, and give your hair more bounce. Bargain.

Let fast food joints provide

Simon O'Connor/Stuff Just how many tiny salt packets can fill up one salt shaker? Are you frugal enough to find out?

A common one according to The Daily Mail is taking all the tea and coffee from hotel and motel rooms, and taking sauces and other condiments from fast food joints.

This also sounds like a false economy – if you’re broke, what are you doing staying in hotel rooms? Besides, it’s technically it’s stealing. Don’t do that.

Instead, take another tip from The Penny Pincher, and keep and eye out for REDUCED stickers on meat and produce. These stickers means the product is close to its best before date, but still good. If you cook it straight away, you can freeze it, and it can last another 2 to 3 months depending on the dish and how well it’s stored.