What to clean this week before Christmas

It's so much easier to prep for Christmas when you have a list of what to clean and when.

W﻿hen visitors come to your home, either to stay over or just spend an afternoon, there are a few things that need to get done.

And though the pressure to make things tidy often comes from ourselves rather than our guests' expectations﻿, we still like to make the house look good.

Usually, what you can get done before your visitors come is based on how much time and notice you have before their arrival. If you've got a week up your sleeve, like now with Christmas not far off, there are plenty of things you can tackle now to save stress later.

But if you only get short notice or have been so busy you've had to leave cleaning to the last minute, there are particular things you should focus your attention on.

123RF Even if you just have 30 minutes’ notice, giving the benchtops a quick wipe before guests turn up is a good idea.

To find out what we should be cleaning in our homes one week and 30 minutes before guests arrive, 9Honey Living spoke to MaidForYou director Delah Gomasi.

What things should we clean if we only have half an hour before visitors arrive?

If I only had 30 minutes, I'd focus my time on vacuuming the floors, tidying any clutter, taking out any rubbish, making sure beds were made, cushions were fluffed, and the toilet paper looked neat. I would also do a quick wipe down of benches and our bathroom countertops to make sure there was no toothpaste residue.

What should we clean if we have a week before guests arrive?

A week is a long time. If you're not cleaning at the last minute you'll have plenty of time to get your home spruced up before your guests arrive.

You don't need to spend money on fancy cleaners to do a good job cleaning your stove top - here's how to use some pantry staples.

These are the areas I'd tackle:

The shower screen needs to be spotless and free from mineral deposits and limescale build up

Beds need to be made properly, linen washed and changed

Towels should be folded and washed for your guests' arrival

Any leftover or old food should be removed from our fridge (these cause kitchen odours)

Mirrors, making sure they're spotless with no smudges or handprints

Sanitising light switches and door handles

Wiping down the skirting

Cleaning your cat's litter tray

Cleaning benchtops and removing clutter from around the kitchen

Making sure the home is free from general clutter and any rubbish

Vacuuming, mopping (making sure to thoroughly clean corners and crevices) and a thorough cleaning of toilets, shower stall and the bathtub (especially if your guests will be using them)

If guests are staying over what things should we consider cleaning?

If guests are staying the night, it's always good to thoroughly clean your bathroom and shower stall and make sure they have clean linen and towels.

Clean, fluffy towels will be appreciated by overnight guests.

Be sure to clean underneath any beds that they will be sleeping on and inside any bedroom wardrobes – you don't want your guests to get a surprise, especially if you're using your wardrobes as a means of storing clutter that you didn't want your overnight guests to see.

This story first appeared on 9Honey and has been republished with permission.