Gardener's DIY hack will keep your plants alive while you're on holiday

This story first appeared on 9Honey and has been reprinted with permission

A﻿s we gear up to head on holidays this summer, there is one thing on gardeners' minds, and that's how to keep our plants watered while we're away.

This is a particular concern when we have many hot sunny days in a row.

If you can't ask a friend or relative to pop over and water your plants for you, then another option is to make your own drip irrigation system.

This hack comes from gardener Joel Campbell﻿ who showed in a TikTok video how to turn an empty milk bottle into something that will keep your plants hydrated (TikTok/@new_world_horticulture).

Joel Campbell/TikTok A bottle of water in the garden with a very small hole in the bottom will gradually water your plants, but they need a good soaking before you go, says Joel Campbell.

"This simple drip irrigation system will buy your plants some more time while you're gone," he said.

"All you need is a bottle and a thumb tack. Make a hole at the top so that the air can run through and make the hole at the bottom as small as you can so that it doesn't drip too fast. Fill it up with some water... you want a nice and slow drip."

Joel Campbell/TikTok Use a drawing pin or similar to make an air hole near the top (left), and something smaller for a drip hole at the bottom.

Before placing the bottle on the ﻿soil, Campbell advises watering the plant before you go as the drip is more to top up the plant than a replacement for your usual regular watering.

When you water the plant before going away, make sure the water goes all the way through the plant and isn't just a little drizzle on top.

The gardener also showed what the drip from the bottle looks like if you've made the hole too big. This is a problem as the bottle would run out of water quickly, whereas you're looking for a slow, sustained release.

However, this hack probably isn't a replacement for watering with a hose or watering can if you're going away for a long time.

"﻿This method probably buys you an extra couple of days," Campbell said in the comments.

But another TikToker gave a suggestion to make the DIY drip system last a little longer.

"If you don't put hole in top, it won't drip until there's hot sun, so on overcast days it saves the water," she said.

This trick is similar to the plastic water bottle hack, where you fill a bottle with water and make a hole in the lid before placing the bottle lid-side down in the soil.

﻿For outdoor plants, another good tip is to put mulch on top of the plant as that helps retain moisture and stops the soil from drying out quickly in the sun.

As for indoor plants, some people recommend filling the bath with about a centimetre or so of water and leaving their houseplants in the bathtub.

However, keep in mind that houseplants have varied water needs so some might only need a good soak before you go away, especially if it's a plant that likes to dry out fully before being watered again.