While you probably can't live in a five-star hotel, you can make some upgrades and changes to give your home the feeling of some of our favourite luxury properties.

Here are the top 12 ways to make your home as comfortable as a luxury hotel.

Sorry, butler service not included.

Upgrade your mattress

Ty Carlson/Unsplash A quality mattress is well worth the investment.

The centerpiece and most important furnishing in any hotel room is the bed, and the foundation of that is the mattress.

If you don’t have a comfortable mattress that finds the perfect balance between firmness and softness, chances are you won’t be getting a restful night’s sleep. Given that mattresses last for several years, they’re worth the investment.

Switch out your bedding

Logan Nolin/Unsplash Nothing says hotel luxury like a set of crisp white sheets.

Now that we’ve got the mattress covered, it’s time to move on to bedding. Hotel sheets are renowned for being soft, crisp and durable.

Chic-looking 100-per cent linens keep sleepers warm on cold nights and cool on warm nights. Multiple colours are available, but we love the clean and crisp classic hotel white.

Play music on a portable speaker

Gabriel Beaudry/Unsplash Portable speakers have replaced the previously ubiquitous radio alarm clock.

Walk into any luxury hotel room these days and you’ll undoubtedly see (and likely hear) some type of music player by the bed.

Whether to listen to upbeat music while getting ready for a night out on the town, or calming white noise while soaking in the bathtub, portable speakers have become the preferred swap for the previously ubiquitous radio alarm clocks.

Undoubtedly the most common are Bose speakersas they offer stellar sound and easy connectivity in a small, portable, affordable package.

Make cocktails like a pro

Tina Witherspoon/Unsplash A fancy drink made at home has that hotel glamour, without the mini-bar prices.

Whether you’re in a hip resort room with its own cocktail shakers, or in a luxe hotel with a popular lounge, chances are you’ll be imbibing during your luxury hotel visit.

So bring the mixologist home with a bartending kit that includes a cocktail shaker with built-in strainer lid, fast pourers for liquor, a lemon squeezer, an ice tong, bottle opener, bar spoon, muddler and measurement jigger.

Pamper your eyes while you sleep

You feel pampered at a hotel, so why not bring that same indulgent feeling to your home? One simple yet effective way to create a spa-like, restful ambience in your bedroom is by getting cosy with a silk sleep mask.

They have all the luxury (and skin-enhancing benefits) of a silk pillow, while ensuring no light disrupts much-needed sleep.

Masks come in a range of sophisticated colours and fun patterns, and also make excellent gifts.

Get cosy with a new throw blanket

taylor hernandez/Unsplash A soft throw brings instant cosiness to any room.

We love things that can serve multiple functions, and a cosy, luxurious throw blanket can do just that.

It acts as a cosy wrap when it’s chilly and as an elegant decoration when draped across a chair or edge of the bed.

Whether you’re using it while curling up with a book or your hubby, or displaying it as a statement piece, a full white or faux fur throw will bring a glam luxury hotel look to your home.

Sleep in a pitch black room

Even if you choose to sleep with an eye mask, nothing can create a dark, sleep-inducing environment better than blackout curtains.

Most luxury hotels know the importance of pitch-black sleeping conditions, and ensure not even a crack of light makes it into your hotel room once shades are pulled.

Even better, they are noise-reducing and insulating against summer and winter temperatures.

Light a signature scent

Tessa Wilson/Unsplash A candle in your signature scent can add to your home’s atmosphere and aesthetic appeal.

If you’ve stayed at hotels such as The Miami Beach EDITION or The St. Regis New York, you’ve likely noticed a distinct smell wafting through the common areas.

These properties, like many, have developed their own recognizable signature scent that creates a specific mood and atmosphere - not to mention is just pleasant for the guests.

While you don’t need to head to a fragrance-maker to create your own signature scent, you can buy candles that emit a pleasant scent that feels true to your home’s ambience. Plus, candles are an excellent decor item.

Drink from fancy glasses

The minibars in mid-range hotels likely have a couple cans of soda, domestic beer, and plastic bottled water. Yawn.

Minibars in luxury hotels pull out all the stops with full-size wine and liquor bottles, locally made granola and candy, and kits for a romantic night, plus gorgeous crystal glasses for a sophisticated touch.

Follow their lead. No matter if you’re sipping a whiskey old-fashioned or hydrating with tap water, using a crystal glass will have you feeling like you’re drinking in a swish hotel bar.

Fill your home with fresh flowers

Enter any luxury hotel and you’ll see a large centrepiece of professionally arranged flowers, or at least a lovely bouquet on the front desk.

While seemingly a simple touch, having fresh flowers displayed in your home creates a touch of splendour, in addition to adding a lovely scent and visual focus.

You could head every week or so to the nearest florist or grocery store, but we like to make things as simple as possible, so we’re endorsing Bouqo, an Auckland flower delivery service. Bouqo brings the in-store flower buying experience, delivering hand-picked flower bouquets from community florists, with choices to suit any mood, style and budget.

Lounge in a comfy robe

One of our favourite things about luxury hotel rooms are the cosy bathrobes for post-bath, lounging in bed, or just walking around without cumbersome clothes.

Making coffee, reading a newspaper, or even doing work can all feel more relaxed and luxe while donning a soft robe. Upgrade your robe game.

Feel like you’re walking on air

No bathrobe is complete without a pair of slippers.

Skip the classic hotel slippers that are flimsy and thin, and far too slippery when walking on tile. We think the perfect pair of house slippers are easy to walk in, feel like you’re walking on a cloud, and warm and cosy on the inside.

You may never want to wear real shoes again.

