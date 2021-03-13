The pros and cons of buying an investment property for your children

You’re a parent whose mortgage is close to paid off and, with interest rates so low and a fear that your children will never be able to buy their own homes, you’re thinking that buying an investment property might help them.

Martin Hawes, chair of the Summer KiwiSaver investment committee and a former financial adviser, says it’s a very nice sentiment.

“What I would say, is that you make sure you put your own oxygen mask on first. You’ve got to make sure your own situation is good before you help the children,” he says.

Supplied Tommy’s Real Estate agent John Kettle, who recommends three bedroom properties to parent investors, is marketing an apartment in the Wellington CBD’s Holland St, with two separate entrances. The property is broken up into a two-bedroom apartment and a studio.

And make sure you are fully able and committed to the management of the property, he says. Even if the rental property is managed, there’s still quite a lot of things you have to do.

Meanwhile, all the fundamental investment decisions still all apply, like liquidity, return on investment, the amount of risk, and the management, says Hawes.

What if things change? What if the kids move to Sydney?

“It’s a very generous gift, I applaud the sentiment, but there are other ways,” he says. For instance, you could contribute to your kid’s KiwiSaver account instead.

UNSPLASH Being a landlord or landlady to your flatmates isn’t an extra hassle all young people want.

Will your children be able to handle the responsibility?

Stuart + Carlyon director Mark Patton thought about buying an investment property recently for his university student daughter in Auckland.

He did the numbers, and in theory it made sense, but in the end he and his wife agreed that their daughter wouldn’t enjoy being, in effect, a landlady to her friends.

For him, it would have been a risk at this point. The house could be in a landslide, or it could become a leaky building.

“I thought I could do better. I could put it into the business and keep flexible for other things that might come up. Even if I could do it, it would stretch me. Then, if interest rates went up, I’d have an illiquid investment,” he says.

Meanwhile, It’s getting tougher to be a landlord these days.

Supplied Mark Patton decided against buying an investment property for his daughter, because he felt his money would be better spent elsewhere.

When it has worked for parents AND kids

Harcourts Christchurch agent Debbie Pettigrew and her husband have twice co-owned homes with their sons and have just bought with her daughter.

“In the first case, we bought It with our oldest son. He moved in and got flatmates, we kept it in joint ownership ‘til he and his partner wanted to buy their own, real first home and we bought him out. Then we got our second son in, we initially rented it to them at a peppercorn rent, just covering the mortgage, then they bought 50 per cent and then they moved on to buy their genuine first home.”

Now Pettigrew and her husband have just bought a house with their eldest daughter, where they will co-habit. “It’s given her a first home – and, if it doesn’t work out, we’ll sell our share and they can buy it,” says Pettigrew.

It’s not always been easy, she says. You have to make sure you have it all legally documented to save any ill feelings in the future.

“If you die, as parents, you have to make sure that you have that well and truly set out.”

And if one party wants out, the other party has the ability to buy that share at market value.

The popular step for parents

It is popular to buy an investment property in the town your child has chosen to study in.

Lowe & Co agent Ashleigh Abels says there aren’t enough rental properties in Wellington at the moment, so parents are stepping in.

“They’ll do it for the first child and then the rental is available for the other children coming through. Then, once all the kids are done with university, they’ll look to sell them again. It’s like interim housing,” she says.

Tommy's Real Estate/Stuff This property on Holland St in Wellington’s CBD could have a yield of around 5.5 per cent. But is that important to your kids?

Abels thinks townhouses work well for these buyers. They are bigger than apartments and, with multiple levels, it suits multiple flatmates.

“It’s easier for studying,” she says. “And townhouses will also have big capital gain, as Wellington goes more towards higher density housing.”

The property could have a yield of around 5.5 per cent, which is good for the current market, but Kettle says parents are less concerned about this.

Unsplash/Drew Farwell Some students would prefer to have the full university experience with their mates, rather than having to worry about their parents’ investment.

Your kids may not want a house bought for them

Eightfold Financial Services adviser Chris Stevens says your kids won’t always thank you for stepping in.

He had a friend who bought a rental in Dunedin for his kids going to university there, but it was a wasted effort.

“They refused to live there, they wanted to flat with their mates,” he says.

Think through the financial implications for the family, he says. If you’ve got more than one child, are you going to buy one for each of them?

“Make sure that it’s financially feasible,” he says. “Yes, you can do things for your kids, but you don’t have to do everything for them.”