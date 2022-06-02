A go-to guide to growing winter vegetables

Byron Smith is the co-author (along with Tess Robinson) of Slow Down and Grow Something: The Urban Grower’s Recipe for the Good Life.

This winter, a sun-doused balcony or courtyard could be the start of a cute and compact garden, as well as an exciting and reliable source of daily greens.

Don’t be deterred by the cooler mornings setting in – cool-season annuals are good to go in the ground until the final weeks of autumn.

The optimum planting time depends on your climate zone which, of course, determines the soil temperature below ground. This forms the foundation of what to plant and when.

Learning what to plant and when takes time and curiosity, so grab a quality planting/sowing guide or, at least, check the back of the seed packet for a general guide.

READ MORE:

* 5 ways to start a little garden without shopping at New World

* Twelve simple rules for success with seeds

* Twenty top value vegetables put in your garden

* 5 ways you are killing your vege patch

* What herbs and veggies to plant in autumn

* Making the most of winter gardens



123rf Don’t be deterred by the cooler mornings setting in – cool-season annuals are good to go in the ground from late summer to the final weeks of autumn.

A fistful of randomly grabbed seedlings from the nursery will give you mixed results; you’re best to ensure a curation of season-specific seeds that will ensure great results.

Alternatively, consider the types of food you love to cook with – all your favourite soft herbs, veggies and leafy greens. It’s quite easy to get 15-20 names jotted down, and when you know you love to eat them, you’ll find your enthusiasm will be greater to grow them.

I’ve noticed that people will buy seedlings over seed. That’s fine for some types, but most of the time you’ll have more success with seeds – it’s easy to scatter some lettuce or rocket seeds on the soil.

123rf The optimum planting time depends on your climate zone which, of course, determines the soil temperature below ground.

The smaller the seed, the shallower you plant. Rocket, lettuce and watercress, for example, just need to be a few millimetres under the surface of the soil, whereas a pea seed is about two centimetres round, and a garlic clove is five centimetres, so they should obviously be planted much deeper.

The quickest method is a controlled scatter of small seed directly where they need to grow and a little thinning later if they are too dense.

Seeds are cheap and cheerful and produce stronger plants when sowed directly in position. Water in with a seaweed solution weekly and use an organic veggie fertiliser.

123rf It’s best to ensure a curation of season-specific seeds that will ensure great results.

I’ve included my recommended shopping list of rewarding edibles to plant in the coming weeks as we near the end of autumn. Just remember, you’ll have more success growing some edibles from seed, whereas others, I’d recommend to plant with seedlings.

Coriander (definitely by seed)

Endive (seed)

Garlic (plant cloves pointy side up, thumb-depth deep, 15-centimetre spacing)

Kale (seedling)

Lettuce (seed)

Peas (seed)

Radish (seed)

Rocket (seed)

Spinach (seedling)

Spring onion (seed or seedling)

Bok choy (seed)

Watercress (seed)

This story was originally published on Domain.com.au and is republished with permission.