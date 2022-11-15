Try these cleaning hacks for streak-free screens and mirrors

Lint still on your mirror after cleaning? Try using an old T-shirt instead.

Summer is nearly here, and now is the time to begin planning methods for sprucing up your home.

“When we envision spring-cleaning as a time to rejuvenate our inner and outer world, the cleanup process can be incredibly enlivening rather than being a tiresome chore,” clinical psychologist Carla Marie Manly told Healthline.

Even though the benefits are there, it can feel daunting to tackle cleaning your entire house for the season. Here are five ways to make cleaning a breeze, according to O, The Oprah Magazine.

T-shirts can lead to streak-free mirrors

If you've been using paper towels to clean your mirrors, you've probably noticed that lint clings to the mirror. Get a dust- and streak-free shine by putting old cotton T-shirts to use.

The Spruce has a list of glass-cleaning tips and an old T-shirt is recommended to ensure no debris is left behind. It's also environmentally-friendly.

Supplied Coffee filters are great for wiping fingerprints and smudges off screens.

Coffee filters can make TV screens look brand new

Kids love to touch things, so your television is most likely littered with tiny fingerprints. You can use a paper coffee filter to gently remove the smudges from your beloved 50-inch television. According to Apartment Therapy, the disposable paper is lint-free, making it ideal to clean an LCD screen. Turn off the TV and gently sweep the filter across the screen. It will gather dirt and act as an anti-static measure so dust won't instantly accumulate.

Make wall scuffs disappear

Kate Schulhof, the founder of the natural minimalist blog A Clean Bee, says a light blend of soap and water is usually enough to get rid of marks on the walls. However, you may need to purchase a magic eraser to remove more stubborn scuffs. Yet there are some marks that cleaning simply can't fix. In that case, you'll have to paint it.

Give your coffee maker a denture tablet cleaning

Denture tablets aren't only useful for cleaning your dentures, retainer or mouthguard. They also come in handy for getting into the nooks and crannies of appliances – including your heavily used coffee maker.

“Denture cleaning tabs utilise the antibacterial and alkalising properties of sodium bicarbonate [the primary ingredient in baking soda], and when combined with fizzing properties, [it] is essentially like scrubbing and cleaning on a micro level,” Lee Gause, a dentist and the owner of New York's Smile Design Manhattan, told CookingLight. The publication has an explainer on how to use them to get the machine tidy.

Make your knife block pure with a simple mixture

Many of us have been using the ample time spent at home in the past year to cook more meals at home. If you're a chef in the making, however, you want to make sure your utensils are clean – and that includes your knife block.

The Kitchn has tips on how to get it squeaky clean. You'll need several items you probably already have on hand, including dish soap, dishcloths and bleach, as well as a few sponges and brushes.

– TNS