Ask an expert: The best vacuums, according to cleaners

Supplied/Stuff Want a spotless floor? Professional cleaners say you need one of these.

Professional cleaners know how to get a floor spotless, fast.

But unfortunately, most of us have to deal with the never-ending supply of crumbs, pet hair, spills, dust, fluff and dirt on our carpets and flooring ourselves.

So who better to ask for recommendations for the best vacuum cleaner to buy? We asked four pros which model they use in their own homes. Here’s what they told us.

Steve Silestean of House Cleaners New Zealand, which covers Wellington, Whanganui, Lower Hutt and Kāpiti

We use a really cool vacuum cleaner. It’s a semi-commercial one, and it's the best that I’ve come across. So we use the one we would use in the client's home, in our own home.

It's not like the modern ones that you get in the shops. It’s the best and the most reliable. It’s the Work Hero CD2 and it’s flamin’ reliable. It’s semi-wet/dry – you can suck anything in there. We’ve seen builders use it.

That’s what we use in our home.

Tracy Manning, owner of Hills Cleaning in Nelson

I use a commercial one, a Tennant 3400, but they’re not available any more. I’ve had it more than 10 years. Commercial backpack cleaners have better filters, they just last longer.

But I also use a Dyson V15 Detect rechargeable stick vacuum. It’s very light. I’ve got bad arthritis and with this one you don’t have to hold the button down. The only downside is the capacity is small, and it doesn’t get into the corners or the edges.

We always recommend a backpack vacuum – the Pacvac Superpro 700 Commercial. They’re easily accessible. We also tell people to use silk liner. The dirt falls out when you empty it, and you can throw it in the washing machine if necessary.

Judy Olliver of Busy Bees in Auckland (franchises nationwide)

I use three vacuum cleaners, actually. If I do a deep vacuum, I have a pull-along Dyson. But if I do a quick vacuum I have a hand-held Dyson.

And very occasionally if I really want to have a good go, I'll put my backpack vacuum on. That’s the Pullman Advance Commander 900. It's got a mild suction and a deeper section. And you can really feel it sucking the carpet.

Ethan Gordon of Clean Boss, which covers Waikato and Bay of Plenty

For cleaning homes and small office spaces you can’t go wrong with the Nilfisk VP300 Hepa commercial vacuum. Super lightweight and quiet, yet still packing a massive punch when it comes to performance and durability, this is our go-to at home.

Commercial vacuums are obviously designed to be used for four to six hours a day. So they are more robust in that aspect than ones you’d buy in the shops.