'Wait, what?': The truth about those grey 'scratches' on your plates

A before and after shows how much better the plate looks with the marks cleaned off.

A﻿ TikToker has stunned millions with a cleaning transformation of a plate covered in grey marks.

The video from @tinktoktink shows a plate that looks very scratched until the cleaning fan uses The Pink Stuff miracle cleaning paste and a Scrub Mummy sponge on it.

The plate cleaner used a small amount of the paste on the sponge to scrub half the plate with.

Very quickly you can see the plate go back to bright white with not a mark in sight.

The effectiveness of the cleaning paste on the plate is evident when the user holds up the plate to show the side they've cleaned compared to the side they haven't.

The TikToker then cleans the whole plate, which goes from looking wrecked and worse for wear to shiny and new.

But while the transformation is so incredible it's been watched 2.7 million times, people are more stunned by the fact those grey marks aren't scratches, like many assumed.

"Wait, what?? It's not scratches??﻿" One commented.

"Same reaction I had when I found out," TinkTok responded.

"Damnnn. Just got rid of five plates with these 'scratches'," one said.

Some viewers weren't convinced though, and worried the plates weren't safe to eat off.

"Are you sure it's not just filling in the cracks like grouting? Will I get a mouthful of The Pink Stuff?" One asked.

TikTok The Pink Stuff paste removed the marks rapidly.

"Those are not scratches. It's ceramic stained with steel. Just regular stains," another replied.

"The grey lines are actually tiny bits of metal from the utensils you're using," confirmed a viewer.

One way to tell if a mark is a scratch is to see if it has made an indentation on the plate. If it's just surface level, it's likely to be a stain from regular use of your knife and fork.

The Pink Stuff, which is non-toxic, isn't the only option for cleaning these grey lines. You can also try making a paste using baking soda and water, and then rubbing that over the marks with a sponge, then rinse well and wash as normal.

Other options include Bar Keeper's Friend and cream of tartar.

So before you replace your plates and bowls or throw them out because of the metal residue on them, try cleaning them first. You could save some money on new dinnerware and get more life out of the pieces you already own.

This story was originally published on nine.com.au and is republished with permission.