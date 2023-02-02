Are you doing it wrong? A professional cleaner shows how to clean the shower properly

Kacie Stephens, owner of The Big Clean Co, shares her tips to getting a super clean shower.

A﻿ professional cleaner has revealed her process for cleaning a shower from start to finish, and it's super simple, yet very effective.

Kacie Stephens, the owner of The Big Clean Co in Australia, shared her method in a video on Instagram and TikTok. (Watch the video above.)﻿

The first thing Stephens does when cleaning the shower is remove all the items in it, including soap, shampoo and conditioner bottles, loofahs and razors.

However, the shower she was cleaning in the video was part of an end-of-lease clean so it had nothing in it.

READ MORE:

* How to clean your bathroom if you only have 10 minutes, 30 minutes, or an hour

* How to repair damaged grout

* 22 household uses for an old toothbrush

* Twelve easy tips for cleaning tough messes



Next up, the pro ﻿"gives her shower a shower". To do this, she soaps the whole thing up using her own cleaning product, For All, but you could also use dishwashing liquid, if that's what you have on hand at home.

"Soap it up using For All either straight from the bottle onto a cloth, or you can spray a pre-diluted mixture onto the shower and then scrub﻿," she said in her Instagram caption.

After soaping the shower up, Stephens then scrubs "where she needs to" before rinsing the ﻿soap suds off and squeegeeing the water off the glass and tiles. She also dries the shower with a microfibre cloth.

Instagram/thebigcleanco Kacie Stephens uses diluted detergent to soap up the shower before rinsing it.

If you don't have a shower with a detachable shower head, the best way to give your shower a rinse is by using a jug of water. You can pick up a plastic jugs from the supermarket or hardware store for under $10, and keep in your cleaning caddy for easy access.﻿

"It is so simple, but ﻿also really thorough," she said.

But for those showers that need a deeper clean, Stephens had some recommendations.

"If you've got some hard to budge soap scum, calcium build up or mouldy grout you have options.﻿ My go to is always Gumption on the glass and tiles. Hydrogen peroxide and bi-carb on grout gives an extra kick too," she said.

Stephens' followers had several questions after watching the video. Some asked more detail on using hydrogen peroxide and bi-carb soda.

Another follower responded to this and explained the two can be mixed together﻿ to clean grout.

"You can make a paste and let it sit for a good 20 minutes or longer and scrub with a grout brush﻿," they said.

One person wanted to know "the trick" for removing mould from silicone between the shower glass and tiles.

Unfortunately there is no easy fix to this. "The trick is to replace it (a tube of silicone is about $15 in the hardware store)﻿," Stephens answered.

STUFF Dozens of the best-ever cleaning hacks have been sent in by Stuff readers, and many of them have one thing in common.

Over on TikTok, a viewer wanted to know how to clean the outside of the shower without rinsing it.

"The outside is never as dirty so we just give it a spray and wipe (using a pre diluted For All and water)﻿," Stephens said.

So there you go – it turns out cleaning the shower is pretty straightforward, which means the hard part is getting the motivation and energy to do it. But it is definitely one of those things that feels good to look at and use after it's been cleaned.

This story originally appeared on 9Honey and has been republished with permission.