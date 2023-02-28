The $75 Kmart product shoppers are obsessed with re-purposing

Many shoppers appear to be switching up Kmart laundry hampers to use in the kitchen as a rubbish and recycling bin.

A﻿ hack turning a $75 Kmart laundry hamper into a stylish rubbish and recycling bin station has had a resurgence in popularity.

Shoppers have been switching up the laundry hamper for more than a year now, with some waiting ages to get their hands on the product so they can use it as a bin.

The hack's comeback has coincided with Kmart releasing heaps of new products in store as part of its February Living collection.

One shopper has been so determined to get a laundry hamper and turn it into a bin that she carted the internal hamper baskets around different stores just to find the right size bin to fit inside.

Members of the Facebook group Kmart Hacks & Décor have been helping each other ﻿to hack their laundry hampers by sharing tips to find the right size bin to slot inside.

"The easiest way to confirm this is to take actual measurements of your hamper sections and compare them to the measurements of the bins, those measurements will be online," one said.

The hack is quite easy to do yourself, and was demonstrated by TikToker Tayla from @twomumssleepco in a video.

﻿All you need to do is take out the fabric-lined boxes that come with the hamper and slot in a plastic bin. The cloth hamper comes straight out when you lift it up and the bin, if it fits, should slot in nicely without needing to be screwed in place.

While that's all there is to it, and the hamper looks quite stylish as is, shoppers are changing them up to suit their home.

The most popular changes seem to be painting the hamper a different colour and switching the handles.

This laundry hamper-turned bin hack is so popular, shoppers have reached out on Facebook for reviews of the product specifically used for its intended purpose.

﻿"Has anyone used this for laundry? All I see is it being used as a rubbish bin Is it good/stable for laundry. And does it hold a decent amount in each basket? We usually do towels in one and clothes in another," a woman asked.

Another posted, "Has anyone actually used the laundry hamper as a laundry hamper? I've done the bin hack but not really sure it's suitable, so thought I'd put it in the laundry (much prefer the plastic bins for the clothes too)."

Those who had used the laundry hamper as a container for dirty washing were generally happy with it, though some thought it was a little small, depending on how much washing is going in there and how often you do the laundry.﻿

﻿There were some who even said they have one as a bin station and one for laundry.

This article originally appeared on 9Honey and has been republished with permission.