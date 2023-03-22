How to make your home smell better without harmful chemicals

Trying to mask an unpleasant smell? Choose air fresheners with ingredients that you know and can research if needed.

It's a familiar problem: Strong cooking smells from the kitchen waft into our living areas and linger long after dinner is over. Or the stench of garbage sticks around, even after the rubbish has been emptied.

There are generally two approaches to whisking away bad smells: neutralising the odour or changing it to something more pleasant.

For a quick, inexpensive fix to the stinky-kitchen problem, Becky Rapinchuk, author of Clean Mama's Guide to a Healthy Home, likes to leave a dish of white vinegar out overnight.

"Vinegar absorbs odour," she says. "It works similarly to the way baking soda works in the fridge."

READ MORE:

* If you can smell your air freshener, you might have a problem

* Scented candles may lower air quality: Should we care?

* Are scented cleaning products making you sick?



She also likes charcoal bags, which absorb odours in smaller places, such as drawers or the bottoms of rubbish cans. Or just open a window for five to 10 minutes a day, says Gurl Gone Green blogger Suzi Swope.

The other option – masking or changing the unpleasant smell – is where things get tricky. It's tempting to reach for a cute candle or an aerosol air freshener, but scientists say that might not be the safest choice.

Conventional home fragrance products can contain hundreds of chemicals, including phthalates, benzaldehyde, camphor, ethyl acetate, benzyl acetate, musk ketone, benzene, formaldehyde, BHT and acetaldehyde.

STUFF Dozens of the best-ever cleaning hacks have been sent in by Stuff readers, and many of them have one thing in common.

Studies have shown that some of these chemicals can cause headaches, breathing problems, contact dermatitis and other health issues.

The easiest way around this is to choose fresheners with ingredients that you know and can research if needed.

Think dye-free candles made of beeswax and scented with essential or natural oils, Rapinchuk says. (If you're concerned about whether the beeswax is harvested ethically, soy is a good alternative.)

Rapinchuk says that a plain beeswax candle can contribute to cleaner air. When beeswax burns, it produces fewer volatile organic compounds and less soot than paraffin candles, according to the Journal of the American Oil Chemists' Society.

Kelly Sikkema/Unsplash Dye-free candles made of beeswax and scented with essential or natural oils are a good way to freshen up a space.

Wicks should be clean-burning, which means they're made of all wood, hemp or cotton. The same selection principles apply to deodorising sprays.

Another popular option is to use an electric essential oil diffuser.

For small spaces, Rapinchuk suggests cutting a bar of soap while it's still in the wrapper to expose the top and let the scent permeate the air around it. She suggests using a Castile soap bar, such as Dr. Bronner's pure Castile bar soap in lavender. Try using this in a closet, in mudroom storage bins or in powder room bath towel drawers.

And be on the lookout for "greenwashing" – a company's attempt to market something appear as green or "natural", even though it's full of preservatives and artificial ingredients.