Thrift Club: I've stopped spending money on cleaning products

Tania Hassounia is a big fan of white vinegar and uses it for nearly all her household cleaning.

With food prices climbing and a recession looming, New Zealanders are looking for ways to stretch their budget further. Welcome to Thrift Club – where each week we highlight the frugal behaviour of one Kiwi, and provide tips to incorporate those habits yourself.

Name: Tania Hassounia

Location: Hamilton

Thrifty habit: using homemade cleaning products

Hamilton-based illustrator and designer Tania Hassounia keeps a good stock of white vinegar at home, but aside from that, her cleaning cupboard is almost bare.

The vinegar, which sells for about $3.50 for 2 litres, is helping her save hugely in her grocery shop. Her other great coup in terms of saving is by making her own laundry powder – which doubles as dishwasher powder.

Anyone who has ever baulked at having to pay $13 to $30 for dishwasher tabs knows what a saving that is.

“I was looking at all the bottles we have in the house for cleaning like Jif, Handy Andy... and I was thinking everything just costs a lot of money,” Hassounia says, adding: “I wanted to know whether I could make laundry powder because it’s just getting up there: the liquid one’s well over $10.”

Hassounia found a recipe online, and found the four base ingredients at her local Bin Inn.

Hassounia has simplified the ingredients of her laundry power to three components, plus essential oils.

“The ingredients are easy to obtain, you know exactly what’s in it, and it smells nice because I can put my own essential oils in it.”

She eventually cut the ingredients down to three: 1/2 cup of epsom salts, 1 ½ cups of washing soda ash, and 1 ½ cups of baking soda (she then adds whatever essential oil she fancies).

And the results?

“It’s been great on the clothes. (It gets out) spots on the clothes, black clothes come out really nice. I love it,” Hassounia says.

She uses white vinegar in the washing machine’s softener tray, and finds her towels are perfectly soft.

In the kitchen, she uses about a tablespoon of the homemade “laundry powder” in her dishwasher and finds it does “a really good job”, including on glasses.

The money saved

Except for toilet cleaner, Hassounia says she no longer spends any money on cleaning products.

“I only ever use white vinegar, from laundry to washing windows, floors ... everything. You almost don’t want to tell anybody because they might think that’s a commodity we might want to put up (in price),” she says.

Her first batch of laundry powder cost $10 and lasted six weeks for a household with two people, plus more recently a homestay student, and occasional guests. They typically do laundry every second day.

“I feel really happy about it,” Hassounia says. “I do think I’m saving because I use less at a time as well.”

It’s not only cleaning products that Hassounia is saving on: In an effort to go as natural as possible, she’s also using coconut oil as body, hand and face moisturiser, and using apple cider vinegar in the shower. She does still wear some makeup, but finally got up the courage to “white-knuckle” it and stop dying her hair – now a “very natural colour verging on silver”.

“I love how it makes my skin look bright and eyes pop because I'm not fudging the colour combo with artificial pigment and often I receive a gracious compliment about it,” she says.

As anyone who colours their hair knows, that’s a saving of $80 to $200-plus dollars every six weeks for a salon dye job.

“This really is a slow process. There are still so many areas I could use more gumption to choose wisely before putting something on or in my body that do me a disservice,” Hassounia says. “But 'done is better than perfect' and the above things I've managed to do, have become everyday normal now.”

Tips for others to try from Hassounia’s experience

Look up recipes online, or use the simple one above for laundry powder.

Join social media groups for other ways to use more natural, and cheaper, products.

Consider using organic coconut oil instead of commercially made moisturisers.

Consider other natural progressions, such as drinking less (or no) alcohol.

With grocery prices going up, feel good about your ability to “stick it to the man” – Houssania.