Kristine Ham shows how to make a cool planter using only a few craft supplies and a little creativity.

D﻿IYer Kristine Ham has proven you only need a few craft supplies and a little creativity to make decor so striking you'd think it was a designer buy.

The Queensland, Australia, mum has taken a planter purchased from Kmart and given it a fresh look using wooden spoons and a hot glue gun.

﻿When choosing a planter to makeover, Ham suggests finding one that’s a similar colour to the spoons.

A pack of spoons from Spotlight will set you back about $6.

READ MORE:

* The Kmart hack that transforms a $24 bread bin into furniture

* DIY project: planter box and trellis

* How to make a DIY planter box using left over tiles



For the project, only the heads of the spoons were needed, so the DIYer popped them in a vice and used a handsaw to cut them all at once.

Then she grabbed a hot glue gun and started attaching the spoons around the rim of the pot and continued overlapping them until the planter was covered.

﻿When attaching the spoons, Ham offset them as she went to create a layered look. She advised that the spoons don't need to be lined up perfectly because most of the spoon gets covered by the other layers of spoons.

Once finished, the planter looks like a quirky, textured piece that is right on trend.

9Honey The planter fits in with Ham's calming, neutral aesthetic.

While Ham left it as is, she said you could paint it or apply a timber stain if you like.﻿

This project is one of many she has created since getting into ﻿DIY years ago when she renovated her house. She shares her crafty adventures on her Instagram and TikTok.

Her other DIYs include a pendant light made with coat hangers, a sofa sleeve and a coffee table.

This story originally appeared on 9Honey and has been republished with permission.