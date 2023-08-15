How to clean your shower glass - and all types of glass

W﻿hen it comes to cleaning glass, it's easy to assume the same method and products will work for all glass surfaces.

But according to John Cutts, a glass expert at Me and My Glass, this is exactly where we're going wrong.

"﻿It can be frustrating spending hours cleaning around the home only for streaks and fingerprints to remain on surfaces.

“There are general tips out there that work for a short period, but people are missing a trick if they keep on using the one size fits all approach when it comes to cleaning," he said.

Liliana Drew Mirrors are best cleaned with a damp cloth followed by a dry microfibre cloth, the expert said.

Different glass surfaces require different cleaning methods, according to Cutts, so while vinegar might be effective on your kitchen splashback, it's not necessarily the best approach for your bathroom mirror.﻿

﻿"Bathroom mirrors only need an initial clean with a warm all-purpose cloth and then wiped over with a microfibre material to eliminate any watermarks," he said.﻿

As for kitchen splashbacks, ﻿Cutts recommends a solution made of white vinegar and water to cut through stains and grease and also disinfect the surface.

Vinegar is good for disinfecting and removing grease from splashbacks. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

But for tables with a glass top, he said the best approach is to use isopropyl alcohol and wipe with a microfibre cloth.﻿

123RF Lemon juice mixed with water is recommended for window interiors.

Meanwhile, the experts at Me and My Glass suggested lemon juice for window interiors, which means we can ditch the window sprays and source our cleaner from the fruit bowl.

"﻿Mixing freshly squeezed lemons into water makes a scented cleaning solution to remove any marks off the windows. Make sure to go over it first with a microfibre cloth to clean off any dust particles," they said.﻿

Glass screens on devices and TVs can be tackled with antibacterial wipes to avoid getting water in the electrics while removing bacteria.

HOMED What's it like to clean shower glass with a dishwasher tab? Easy peasy! Here's how...

For outdoor furniture with a glass surface, they recommend washing them with soapy water and vinegar. We should also put a cover over furniture when not in use to protect it.

While different products and techniques are advised for different surfaces, there is one tip we can use for most cleaning, and that's to work from left to right in a circular motion.

"﻿A circular cleaning motion helps get all corners of a glass surface. Pressing on it firmly in this way helps remove any stubborn stains to get a spotless finish," they said.

This story first appeared on 9 Honey and is republished with permission.