Professional cleaner reveals five common cleaning mistakes you might be making

A professional cleaner has revealed the five most common cleaning mistakes people are making at home – but don't worry, they're an easy fix!

Kacie Stephens, owner of The Big Clean Co in Melbourne, shared the cleaning errors that not only look bad, but could even cause damage to your home.

In a video posted to her Instagram @kacie_thebigcleanco, Stephens called out the first mistake, which is using way too much mop water when washing the floors.

The cleaning guru explained excessive amounts of water "ruins wood flooring and leaves spots on tile".

On the topic of excess, Stephens next warned her 66,700 followers about using too much product to clean your floorboards.

According to the cleaner, too much product can make your floors "feel sticky", which is the last thing you want when walking around your home.

The third mistake Stephens said to avoid was using Windex when cleaning your windows.

While this might be a popular product choice, the cleaner explained it can leave "visible smudges and streaks when the sun shines through”.

"Instead, soap up and squeegee for a sharp finish," she recommended as an alternative to get your windows looking clean and sparkling.

Stephens also warns against using a dirty vacuum.

The cleaning guru explained that not cleaning your vacuum "causes weak suction”. The downside to this is "dust comes back into your house, lowering air quality," Stephens said.

The final cleaning error Stephens shared is another common vacuuming mistake.

The Big Clean Co owner said "not maintaining the vacuum head" can lead to the vacuum cleaner scratching your wooden floors.

Stephens frequently posts her cleaning tips, tricks and techniques on social media, covering everything from cleaning the kitchen to cleaning your shower.

Kacie Stephens, owner of The Big Clean Co, shares her tips to getting a super clean shower.

On top of warning against using too much water to mop the floors, ﻿the cleaning guru has previously shared her four top tips for mopping all floor types.

In terms of using too much water, Stephens explained in an Instagram video that a wet mop will leave water spots and also just not pick up all the dirt. ﻿

Additionally, she said that if your floor is still dirty after you've cleaned it to use ﻿a pH neutral detergent in warm water.

"Warm water helps activate the detergent so your mop water will work to dissolve and suspend any dirt on your floor (aka lift it off like magic)," she added.

﻿Her final tip to getting those squeaky clean floors is to both rinse your mop often and change the water regularly.

"A clean mop head will help you continuously take the dirt off the floor, transferring it into the clean water," she explained. ﻿

